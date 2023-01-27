ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

foxla.com

Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynspr.org

California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm

End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDTN

Clark County health officials discuss infant vitality

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deaths of infants has been a growing issue in Ohio and one organization is trying to bring awareness and change to the issue. Chris Cook is the assistant health commissioner at Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) and says too many kids die before they turn 1-year-old. “Every year, we lose […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
coloradoboulevard.net

Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice

On January 30, California celebrates Fred Korematsu Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably still wondering who this guy was, what he did to be recognized with an official day, or why he still matters today. Signed into law on September 23, 2010 by then Governor Arnold...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.
OHIO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Dollar General Locations Temporarily Shut Down For 24 Hours Due to Financial Misconduct Allegations

Stores had been temporarily shuttered throughout one state due to reportedly overcharging customers, and unexpectedly reopened the following day. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WinsightGroceryBusiness, NBC4i.com, and WKBN.com.
OHIO STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes

The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wtae.com

Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
OHIO STATE

