FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
NBA Referees Issue ApologyOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
foxla.com
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
Clark County health officials discuss infant vitality
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deaths of infants has been a growing issue in Ohio and one organization is trying to bring awareness and change to the issue. Chris Cook is the assistant health commissioner at Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) and says too many kids die before they turn 1-year-old. “Every year, we lose […]
One of the Twins that Was a Subject of Ohio Amber Alert Has Died
One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said.
coloradoboulevard.net
Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice
On January 30, California celebrates Fred Korematsu Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably still wondering who this guy was, what he did to be recognized with an official day, or why he still matters today. Signed into law on September 23, 2010 by then Governor Arnold...
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus gun laws in effect after AG Yost argued “Civil War child soldiers” were allowed guns
When Ohio Attorney General David Yost went judge shopping to permanently ban Columbus City Council’s effort to enact even the mildest of gun safety laws, the Free Press was certain the Fairfield County judge he found would side with the State of Ohio. Many were confused or not paying...
McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy
“Whether you're a lawmaker, a business owner or leader or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote in an open letter Wednesday.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
SoCal law enforcement stands by ahead of release of Tyre Nichols video
With the planned release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southern California law enforcement agencies will be keeping a close watch to respond to local protests.
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. Presidents
Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Seven years after the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act gave undocumented residents a license to drive, the state is ready to expand its impact, but the law still has detractors.
Multiple Dollar General Locations Temporarily Shut Down For 24 Hours Due to Financial Misconduct Allegations
Stores had been temporarily shuttered throughout one state due to reportedly overcharging customers, and unexpectedly reopened the following day. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WinsightGroceryBusiness, NBC4i.com, and WKBN.com.
Ohio Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers with $572 million jackpot for January 28, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $572 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200,000 prize: 2 winners. $50,000 prize: 2 winners. $400 prize: 22 winners.
wtae.com
Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
