FPL Hosts Underwater Robotic Training In West Palm Beach

Photo: Florida Power & Light

Florida Power and Light is helping to get more kids involved in STEM programs.

The power company funds robotics teams throughout its service area, and is holding a demonstration with FAU Lab Schools on Friday.

Thirty Palm Beach County teachers are training on the operation of underwater robots.

"There's a number of things that we can use underwater robotics for. We looked at it, especially at Manatee Lagoon, for monitoring underwater conditions or vegatation and wildlife."

Kyle Bush with FPL's Smart Grid and Innovation division says the training is happening at the company's West Palm Beach eco-park Manatee Lagoon, where the giant creatures flock to the warm water next to FPL's power plant.

As for Friday's demonstration...

"These are educational purpose systems that are used to engage students to get them involved in robotics."

FPL has donated $25,000 to FAU Lab Schools.

As part of this new initiative, FPL will also sponsor four regional qualifying tournaments and the registration expenses of a minimum of eight local middle and high school SeaPerch teams, providing them with the opportunity to attend the International SeaPerch Challenge at the University of Maryland on May 13, 2023.