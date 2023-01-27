ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Hundreds protest in downtown Oakland after Tyre Nichols' death

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The video of Tyre Nichols’ death was released on Friday after he died at the hands of five Memphis police officers in an incident on Jan. 7. Hundreds participated in a protest Sunday night in downtown Oakland (video above). Communities across the Bay Area protested against police brutality. Broadway Street was […]
OAKLAND, CA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway teenager

The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Could it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police: Child wounded in shooting, man arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man they suspect was involved in a shooting over the weekend that injured a six-year-old. Officers responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Parkridge St. Saturday night around 8:14 p.m. to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. The child was struck in the wrist by gunfire while riding in a vehicle with their father.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers …. A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Protests After Release of Video of Fatal Memphis Traffic Stop Resulting in Death of Tyre Nichols

On Friday night, after Memphis police released the video of the traffic stop where police brutally beat 29-year-old civilian Tyre Nichols, leading to his death, several San Franciscans marched and protested along Market Street. Five Memphis police officers were fired for the incident and had been charged with murder and kidnapping on Thursday. [ABC7]
MEMPHIS, TN
KRON4 News

Tyre Nichols protest begins in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took to the streets in San Francisco Friday evening to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan 7. The video of Nichols’ arrest was released by Memphis officials on Friday. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
48hills.org

Watching the cops, and recording them …

The horrifying footage out of Memphis came from the body cameras of the cops involved, but over the years, particularly in San Francisco, some of the most important evidence of police misconduct has been caught on private cell phones. That is: People were watching the cops, and filming the cops.
WASHINGTON, CA

