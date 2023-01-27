Read full article on original website
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Officially Opens to the Public on Monday, January 30th
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. It officially opens to the public today, Monday, January 30th. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike
The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Galleria | Shopping mall in Tysons Corner, Virginia
Are you one of those people who adore luxury brands? Well, in the Tysons Galleria shopping center, you will find the most attractive offer in terms of clothing from recognized brands. In addition, you will also find department stores with accessories, footwear, and clothing from famous designers. Featured Shopping Stores:...
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
A hotel, apartments, and Dave Chappelle comedy are in mix for Reeves Center redevelopment
A Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, Marion Barry Square, hundreds of apartments, a hotel, and a new NAACP headquarters are all in the mix for a big redevelopment on 14th and U streets.Why it matters: D.C. is transforming the vast and aging Reeves Center municipal building into something that better fits the area's booming nightlife and honors the Black history of the U Street corridor.Driving the news: The District unveiled the two final competing redevelopment proposals last week. Both emphasize the legacy of the area, once known as “Black Broadway,” and include 100,000 square feet of office space for the anchor...
ffxnow.com
Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location
A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
tourcounsel.com
Fair Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Fairfax, Virginia
Fair Oaks Mall is a quiet place that you can visit if you want to go shopping at the best malls, outlets and shops in Washington. Its commercial offer is very wide, so you will find well-known brand stores, department stores, among other interesting options with good offers. Featured shopping...
rockvillenights.com
Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
Bay Net
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces January SPIRIT Award Winners
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It’s all about teamwork! Join us in celebrating Stephanie B. and Rebecca W., our January SPIRIT Award winners. Stephanie, a member of our Imaging, Cardiology & Neurology team, was recently commended for her collaboration to ensure a patient who required a time-sensitive study received the care they needed.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Bay Net
First Black Private Mortgage Lender With $100 Million Warehouse Line
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County has become the wealthiest American Negro community in the United States, surpassing the once leading county, Prince George’s. In their midst is a rising star and economic leader worthy of recognition—Troy Smith, Founder, and CEO of G1 Commercial Mortgage, a faith-based mortgage lender.
Will The Redeveloped Reeves Center ‘Bring Back Black Broadway?’
Two development groups seeking to redevelop the historic Frank D. Reeves Municipal Building, located at a vibrant intersection along the U Street corridor, made their revised pitches during a hearing Thursday night. The proposals feature a range of ambitious cultural and entertainment standouts, including a potential food hall, a hotel, and a Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, according to the proposal documents.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
kentuckytoday.com
Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse
BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
therealdeal.com
DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
Washington, D.C., is ready for its close-up. D.C. may be the nation’s capital, but its housing market has long trailed other East Coast and even West Coast markets. The District is a fixed, finite space that can’t grow vertically thanks to The Height of Buildings Act of 1910. As for demand, well, there’s no major reality series documenting attractive, wealthy people living here. Even the various scripted shows based in the nation’s capital — like “The West Wing,” “House of Cards” and “Veep” — were filmed just about everywhere except inside the city limits.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
arlnow.com
Four local restaurants named to Washingtonian’s top 100 restaurant list
(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Four Arlington eateries were included in Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list this year. Cafe Colline, CHIKO, Ruthie’s All-Day, and SER all received a coveted spot on the list, which was published by the regional magazine for the first time since February 2020. That year, only two Arlington restaurants made the list.
