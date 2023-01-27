A Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, Marion Barry Square, hundreds of apartments, a hotel, and a new NAACP headquarters are all in the mix for a big redevelopment on 14th and U streets.Why it matters: D.C. is transforming the vast and aging Reeves Center municipal building into something that better fits the area's booming nightlife and honors the Black history of the U Street corridor.Driving the news: The District unveiled the two final competing redevelopment proposals last week. Both emphasize the legacy of the area, once known as “Black Broadway,” and include 100,000 square feet of office space for the anchor...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 HOURS AGO