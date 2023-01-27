Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane...
'American pain': Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary
The brothers' pill mills generated $40 million in profits, prosecutors say. They also are linked to at least 50 overdose deaths. Both brothers cut deals with prosecutors before going to prison. Through the largest illegal prescription drug network in the country, Wellington twin brothers Jeff and Chris George were dubbed...
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most...
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
College football player from NJ charged for raping woman at house party
A college football player from Wharton, New Jersey was charged with raping a woman at a Philadelphia house party, according to legal documents reviewed by NJ.com.
NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break
PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
Pair of 17-year-old teens shot, 1 dead in Bridgeton, NJ
BRIDGETON — An early morning shooting has left one teenager dead and another in the hospital. Cops responding to a call for a shooting in the area of the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m. Sunday found one 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
Criminal Charge Filed After Senior’s Brutal NJ Nursing Home Death
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski. Three days...
cw34.com
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
2 teens shot, one killed in NJ: prosecutor
A teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton, police said.
niceville.com
Florida woman sentenced for Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds
MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida woman has been sentenced for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Former Miami-Dade County resident Judith Dianne Paris-Pinder, 49, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison...
Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Pointed Gun At Man, Bit Him On Neck
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing an “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon” charge after she allegedly ordered her boyfriend to leave the home where they both lived by pointing a loaded gun at him and biting him on […]
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Women Trash Store, Assault Worker, Get Arrested
Authorities in Atlantic City say two women are facing charges after assaulting two workers at a store, trashing the business, and then stealing chips and cigarettes. The scene unfolded around 2 AM this past Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers Latray Butcher and...
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
