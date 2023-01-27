Read full article on original website
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Two years, a young woman went out with her friends. She hasn't been seen since. What happened to Kirsten Brueggeman?Fatim HemrajIndianapolis, IN
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers
At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What time is the Super Bowl? Chiefs-Eagles kickoff, TV channel, stream
The stage is set for Super Bowl 57. It is going to be NFC champions, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles going up against the AFC champions, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs, who will be battling it all out for the right to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. With all that being […] The post What time is the Super Bowl? Chiefs-Eagles kickoff, TV channel, stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton Has Telling Comment On His Future Plans
Sean Payton has been a busy man over the past couple of weeks. In addition to working for FOX during the NFL playoffs, he's been doing some head-coaching interviews for some teams, including the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans. Some of the gigs have already been filled, ...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update
It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
RUMOR: Sean Payton deal hits road bump with Saints’ latest asking price
Sean Payton still isn’t a head coach, and the New Orleans Saints might have a lot to do with it. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is asking for two first-round draft picks in exchange for Sean Payton, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Payton had reportedly told teams that it would only take one first-round pick in order to hire him.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans speaks out on the one major factor behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ MVP-type season
For the second time in his coaching career, DeMeco Ryans will have a front-row seat to watch Jalen Hurts, as the San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The second-year 49ers defensive coordinator last coached his defense against Hurts in the 2021 regular season. The […] The post 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans speaks out on the one major factor behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ MVP-type season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Should Steer Clear of Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos would be wise to hop off the Sean Payton train.
BREAKING: 49ers’ Brock Purdy final injury diagnosis, timetable revealed
Brock Purdy’s season could not have come to a more bitter end on Sunday night as the San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback saw his Super Bowl dream disappear right before his eyes following a brutal elbow injury. Purdy exited the game in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles and […] The post BREAKING: 49ers’ Brock Purdy final injury diagnosis, timetable revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
Ed-itorial: Nielsen departure not good look for Saints
The Saints lost a good football coach Friday, when co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen left for Atlanta. The move is a promotion for Nielsen, who will coordinate the Atlanta defense. If he does well there, Nielsen is a potentially a head coach candidate in the near future. Nielsen and co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard did a solid […]
3 free agents Bengals must sign in 2023 NFL offseason
The NFL season for the Cincinnati Bengals is officially in the books. The Bengals could not return to the Super Bowl, falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game. With hopes of finally winning the franchise’s first title slashed, for now, the front office will have some work to do […] The post 3 free agents Bengals must sign in 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
