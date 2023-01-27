ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

860wacb.com

Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated

On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Plea for help in solving December Matthews homicide

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matthews Police called for the public’s assistance on Sunday in solving a month-old homicide investigation. Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1:21 p.m. December 13th on Moore Road. Kannapolis resident Dashawn Dean, 27, was […]
MATTHEWS, NC
860wacb.com

Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion

38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman

37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

$5K reward offered for information in Matthews homicide case

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A cash reward is being offered for information that helps solve a homicide that unfolded in Matthews in December 2022. The Matthews Police Department shared details about the $5,000 reward being offered by Charlotte Crime Stoppers. Officers continue to investigate what led to the killing of 27-year-old Dashawn Dean.
MATTHEWS, NC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The person killed in a south Charlotte homicide has been identified, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 70-Year-Old Charlotte Man Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that John Corrigan, who went missing January 28th, was found safe. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Superior Court Report (January 17 session)

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced dispositions in the following cases, which were heard during the January 17 session of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Anitra Gregory pleaded guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 12-24 months suspended. ♦ Brittany Blackwood pleaded guilty to...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Meck County woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash

Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts

21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
MAIDEN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

