Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 29th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 29th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Part of I-77 South in York County reopens after seven-vehicle crash, sheriff’s office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Part of Interstate 77 Southbound in York County closed Monday morning due to a seven-vehicle crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened after 7 a.m. near Exit 79. Injuries are being reported, but it is unknown how many people are...
Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated
On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
Plea for help in solving December Matthews homicide
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matthews Police called for the public’s assistance on Sunday in solving a month-old homicide investigation. Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1:21 p.m. December 13th on Moore Road. Kannapolis resident Dashawn Dean, 27, was […]
Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion
38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
'Absolutely horrific': Charlotte police chief reacts to fatal Memphis police beating
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the videos of Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop this month showed "one of the most heinous acts of law enforcement" he had seen in his 31-year career. Jennings made the remarks after attending a faith demonstration in Marshall Park...
McDowell Co. Officials: Suspect now in custody following armed robbery
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is now in custody after an armed robbery. According to police, 36-year-old Walter Raleigh Williamson robbed a BP gas station on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Spartanburg County. Police said the robbery happened on I-26 and Asheville...
Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman
37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
$5K reward offered for information in Matthews homicide case
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A cash reward is being offered for information that helps solve a homicide that unfolded in Matthews in December 2022. The Matthews Police Department shared details about the $5,000 reward being offered by Charlotte Crime Stoppers. Officers continue to investigate what led to the killing of 27-year-old Dashawn Dean.
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The person killed in a south Charlotte homicide has been identified, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once...
Missing 70-Year-Old Charlotte Man Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that John Corrigan, who went missing January 28th, was found safe. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m....
Iredell County Superior Court Report (January 17 session)
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced dispositions in the following cases, which were heard during the January 17 session of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Anitra Gregory pleaded guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 12-24 months suspended. ♦ Brittany Blackwood pleaded guilty to...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Recently Changed Policy To Reduce Risk Of Traffic Stops Turning Deadly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff recently implemented a new policy aimed at reducing the risk of traffic stops turning deadly. On September 19, 2022, MCSO adopted a new policy that deputies will no longer pull over drivers for low-level offenses as the basis for the traffic stop.
Meck County woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash
Meck County woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts
21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
Shelby man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug trafficking
CHARLOTTE — A Shelby man was sentenced to more than 17 years behind bars for drug trafficking, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. On Jan. 25, U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney sentenced 45-year-old Chadwick Javon Strong, known as “Izeem...
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
