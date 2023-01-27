Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
ODE concludes investigation into Warren County ESC complaints
The complaint alleges there was a lack of adequate individualized education programs, or IEPs, that meet students' specific needs, and failure to implement those IEPs.
dayton.com
Fostering, adoption among Clark County woman’s greatest blessings
In 1965 when Peggy Hanna and her husband Jim moved to Clark County from Chicago, they were hoping to find a house in which to raise their three little boys, Brian, Mark and Kevin. They ended up in an old farmhouse that turned out to be a blessing for their family and for others.
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
dayton.com
Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery
Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
dayton.com
Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’
Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
wnewsj.com
Borror wrestlers win SBAAC championship
MT. ORAB — With a full lineup for the first time this season, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team won the SBAAC Middle School Championship wrestling tournament Saturday at Western Brown High School. ”This was the first time we have been able to wrestle with a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
eaglecountryonline.com
Volunteers Needed for Restoration Project at Historic Site Near Harrison
The White Water Paint Project will take place this March. Photo by White Water Shaker Village. (Harrison, Oh.) - The Friends of White Water Shaker Village are looking for individuals, couples and small teams who would be interested in being involved in a restoration project as they celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of White Water.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton swimmers celebrate Senior Night
HILLSBORO — It was Senior Night at the Highland County YMCA for East Clinton swimmers Tuesday night. The three senior Astros are Teddy Murphy, Melanie Harner and Savannah Tolle. “They have been foundational members of the swim team and have provided laughter, guidance, and encouragement to the younger members,”...
dayton.com
TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day
Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
dayton.com
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us
The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
greaterspringfield.com
Local Entrepreneurs Create One of the Hottest Destinations in Downtown Springfield
The Market Bar is the “Best Place for a Cocktail'' in Springfield, Ohio and a go-to destination for live entertainment. A love of music and gathering with friends inspired owners Andrew Lazear and Rod Hatfield to open The Market Bar in their hometown. “Rod and I were born and raised in Springfield. We both see the beauty in our city and share the love in doing our part to enrich our hometown's downtown redevelopment effort,” said Andrew.
Times Gazette
Emus still on the loose
Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
xcp.org
Xavier Has Lost a Beloved Member of Our Community
Xavier has lost a beloved member of our community. Donald Ketchum who served as Xavier’s Sports Media Specialist since July 2014 passed away suddenly on January 25. Don leaves his wife, Carol, and children, Alison Pattison and Adam Henry. For many years, Don was a sports journalist at the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
I-TEAM: Continued payroll issues impacting morale at Honda, employee says
MIAMI VALLEY — Some Honda of America employees are still experiencing issues with getting correct paychecks over two weeks after the company switched to a new payroll processing firm. A number of Honda workers were hoping the payroll issues would be cleared up with the Jan. 27 payroll cycle,...
9 children, 4 adults displaced after house fire in Piqua
PIQUA — Multiple people were displaced after a fire broke out in a multi-family home Sunday in Piqua. The fire took place around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ash Street, according to Piqua Fire Chief Brent Pohlschneider. Four adults and nine children were displaced out of...
