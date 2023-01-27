Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wtaq.com
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
wtaq.com
Kaukauna Fire Destroys Home
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the...
wtaq.com
Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
wtaq.com
Crews to Install Concrete Barriers Along Green Bay’s Packerland Drive
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Immediate changes are coming to Brown County’s most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
wtaq.com
Work Begins on the new Home of the Brown County East Branch Library
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say...
wtaq.com
Recent Point-In-Time Count Shows Increase in People Experiencing Homelessness
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, volunteers went out all throughout the Fox Cities for the biennial point-in-time count; which seeks to assess how many people are experiencing homelessness and are living on the streets in our area. Those volunteers also provided them with resources.
wtaq.com
Federal Funding to Help Expand and Modernize Electric Grid in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oconto County company is getting a federal grant to expand and modernize Wisconsin’s rural electric grid. Oconto Electric Cooperative in Oconto Falls will receive a $12.9 million loan to connect 614 consumers and build and improve 157 miles of line. This loan includes $325,000 in smart grid technologies.
wtaq.com
Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
wtaq.com
Gamblers sweep Madison
The Green Bay Gamblers extended their winning streak to a season high five games with a home and home sweep of Madison. On Friday night, Green Bay scored a 4-3 victory in Madison and on Saturday night at the Resch Center, Matthew DiMarsico delivered a hat trick in Green Bay’s 7-4 win. The Gamblers under first year coach Mike Leone now stand 21-10-1-1 on the year, good for 44 points, in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference race and just three points behind conference leading Chicago. The Gamblers have a busy three game weekend coming up with a lot of travel. A home and home set with Dubuque beginning on the road Friday night, returning home for a rematch Saturday before finishing off the set at Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
wtaq.com
Winterfest On Broadway Brings Out The Crowds
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops, but the usual outdoor activities were also held like ice carving and carriage rides.
wtaq.com
Bigger, Better Skate Park Is The Goal
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization, better known as GBASO, welcomed the community into its new space Friday with the hopes of officially opening its doors this spring. Last spring, GBASO found itself without a home after the building it was renting from was sold. It...
wtaq.com
Ariens Nordic Center Plays Host To Major Competition
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -Ariens Nordic Center in Calumet County saw its first cross-country ski competition Saturday. This specific competition was supposed to be in Traverse City Michigan, but due to a lack of snow it was moved last minute. Hundreds of skiers from all over the Midwest came to...
wtaq.com
Ariens Nordic Center Hosts Its First Big Event
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
Comments / 0