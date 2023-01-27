ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

MLive.com

Super Bowl LVII: Darius Slay, Ndamukong Suh among ex-Lions on rosters

ALLEN PARK -- The last Detroit Lions regime couldn’t handle Darius Slay’s personality. The one before that couldn’t handle Ndamukong Suh’s contract situation. Now both players find themselves in a place the Lions have never been. The Super Bowl. Here’s a look at the former Lions...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

Lions’ Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown headed to Pro Bowl

ALLEN PARK -- Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown both turned into significant building blocks in Year 1. Sewell and St. Brown were named first alternates for the festivities, then officially were called up after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl over the weekend. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and receiver A.J. Brown are now ineligible to participate in the Pro Bowl, opening the door for Sewell and St. Brown. They will join center Frank Ragnow, who was sent to the game on the strength of the coaches’ and players’ vote.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

Former Michigan State CB headed to Super Bowl with Eagles

One former Michigan State standout is headed to the Super Bowl. Cornerback Josiah Scott’s Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.
EAST LANSING, MI

