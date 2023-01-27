Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals vs. Chiefs spread pick, total & start time: AFC Championship
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Ex-WMU WR Skyy Moore going to Super Bowl after key punt return for Kansas City
KALAMAZOO, MI – Whether it was screens, slants, long passes or handoffs, Skyy Moore got the ball in his hands many different ways during his three seasons as a receiver at Western Michigan University. But one thing he didn’t do much of in Kalamazoo was return punts. After...
Super Bowl LVII: Darius Slay, Ndamukong Suh among ex-Lions on rosters
ALLEN PARK -- The last Detroit Lions regime couldn’t handle Darius Slay’s personality. The one before that couldn’t handle Ndamukong Suh’s contract situation. Now both players find themselves in a place the Lions have never been. The Super Bowl. Here’s a look at the former Lions...
Lions’ Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown headed to Pro Bowl
ALLEN PARK -- Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown both turned into significant building blocks in Year 1. Sewell and St. Brown were named first alternates for the festivities, then officially were called up after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl over the weekend. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and receiver A.J. Brown are now ineligible to participate in the Pro Bowl, opening the door for Sewell and St. Brown. They will join center Frank Ragnow, who was sent to the game on the strength of the coaches’ and players’ vote.
NFL salary cap rises to record $224.8 million, Lions rank 13th in cap space
ALLEN PARK -- The salary cap is rising to an NFL-record $224.8 million next season, according to multiple reports. That’s up 8.0% from last season, when the cap was set at $208.2 million. Detroit has roughly $211 million worth of commitments on the books for 2023, leaving the club...
Former Michigan State CB headed to Super Bowl with Eagles
One former Michigan State standout is headed to the Super Bowl. Cornerback Josiah Scott’s Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.
Lions reportedly hiring longtime Browns TE Steve Heiden to coach position
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has added yet another former NFL player to his unique coaching staff, hiring Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden to lead that position group in Detroit. ESPN first reported the move. Heiden will take over for Tanner Engstrand, who began working with the tight ends...
