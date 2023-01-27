Read full article on original website
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur hosts Grand Bal XXXI
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? The Cottonwood Manor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Located just 15 minutes from downtown Shreveport in Dixie, Louisiana, this newly renovated wedding venue is a bridal couple’s dream. Touring this 6500 square foot property reveals a number of luxury spaces and amenities. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week Where in...
KTBS
Sandbags offered to Caddo Parish, Shreveport, Bossier City residents
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport and Bossier City are offering sandbags at various locations. The commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
KTBS
St. John Berchmans T-shirt Fundraiser
SHREVEPORT, La. - Students at Saint John Berchman's Catholic School started off this Monday morning like they do every day: gathering for morning assembly. However, this Monday morning was a bit different. Today, many of the students showed up wearing a special t-shirt with the words "kindness is practiced here" on it.
KTBS
Kingdom Kids Children Revival at New Creation Family Church
SHREVEPORT, La. - A revival for children in Shreveport began Sunday. The goal? Teaching kids to rely on faith. Sunday marked the first Kingdom Kids Children Revival. The three-day event is happening at the New Creation Family Church in Shreveport. Pastor Teresa Cooper and her husband coordinated the event to...
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The eepartment has had several gates open most...
q973radio.com
Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?
Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
A Shreveport Speakeasy Will Come Alive Again on Valentine’s Day
Did You Know That Shreveport Once Had a Speakeasy Called Blue Goose Grocery?. It's no secret that Shreveport-Bossier was a hot spot during the prohibition era and we love uncovering history. Do you ever wonder what those nights sounded like? Shreveport DJ Lomax found the actual recording of what the Shreveport speakeasy sounded like at the time. This was recorded by a man named John Lomax who went on to share these recordings with the Library of Congress, we don't know if there is any relation, but how cool would it be if they were related?
earnthenecklace.com
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
KTBS
First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
Plan a Cute Valentine’s Date Just 3 1/2 Hours From Shreveport
If you love flowers we just stumbled upon one of the most epic day dates possible. Growing Up My Family Loved Tulip Fields in Washington State. Many of my childhood memories are running through fields of tulips. Truly it's a wonderful experience. You Can Tiptoe Through Tulips Just North of...
KSLA
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
KTBS
Ditch improvement project nearing completion in Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Police Jury is close to completing a $1.2 million ditch improvement project funded from 2019 bond money. Work on the Bobby Byrd Ditch Improvement Project will correct drainage issues in the area and provide relief after large rain events. Ironically, weather has delayed the project. However, work has reached a stage where it shouldn't be impacted.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
KSLA
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding. The National Weather Service says Northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the week, and some local waterways are expected to crest above flood stage.
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
