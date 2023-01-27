ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTBS

Krewe of Centaur hosts Grand Bal XXXI

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? The Cottonwood Manor

SHREVEPORT, La. - Located just 15 minutes from downtown Shreveport in Dixie, Louisiana, this newly renovated wedding venue is a bridal couple’s dream. Touring this 6500 square foot property reveals a number of luxury spaces and amenities. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week Where in...
DIXIE, LA
KTBS

St. John Berchmans T-shirt Fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. - Students at Saint John Berchman's Catholic School started off this Monday morning like they do every day: gathering for morning assembly. However, this Monday morning was a bit different. Today, many of the students showed up wearing a special t-shirt with the words "kindness is practiced here" on it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Kingdom Kids Children Revival at New Creation Family Church

SHREVEPORT, La. - A revival for children in Shreveport began Sunday. The goal? Teaching kids to rely on faith. Sunday marked the first Kingdom Kids Children Revival. The three-day event is happening at the New Creation Family Church in Shreveport. Pastor Teresa Cooper and her husband coordinated the event to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?

Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

A Shreveport Speakeasy Will Come Alive Again on Valentine’s Day

Did You Know That Shreveport Once Had a Speakeasy Called Blue Goose Grocery?. It's no secret that Shreveport-Bossier was a hot spot during the prohibition era and we love uncovering history. Do you ever wonder what those nights sounded like? Shreveport DJ Lomax found the actual recording of what the Shreveport speakeasy sounded like at the time. This was recorded by a man named John Lomax who went on to share these recordings with the Library of Congress, we don't know if there is any relation, but how cool would it be if they were related?
SHREVEPORT, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?

Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands

SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ditch improvement project nearing completion in Bossier Parish

BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Police Jury is close to completing a $1.2 million ditch improvement project funded from 2019 bond money. Work on the Bobby Byrd Ditch Improvement Project will correct drainage issues in the area and provide relief after large rain events. Ironically, weather has delayed the project. However, work has reached a stage where it shouldn't be impacted.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents

The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA

