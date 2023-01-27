Read full article on original website
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
4th fatal snowmobile crash reported in four-day stretch
One person died Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in Arbor Vitae, the fourth fatal crash in a four-day span in the northwoods. Sunday’s crash, reported at about 7 p.m., took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say the man struck a tree and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
UPDATE: One dead in Phelps snowmobile crash
A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods. The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
2 pile-ups in SE Wisconsin: Snow and winter conditions impacting highways
MILWAUKEE — Two highways were impacted by the winter conditions in the Southeastern Wisconsin area. Tomorrow more snow and colder temperatures are expected. With these weather conditions, impacts on the roads could be worse. 9:10 p.m. Lanes reopened on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit. 5:40 p.m. Lanes reopen on...
Kenosha County deputies respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-94 near Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Slippery travel led to a multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County today. Headaches for afternoon drivers headed into Wisconsin, when State Patrol shut down all northbound lanes after a multi-vehicle crash in Pleasant Prairie, right across from the Pleasant Prairie Premium outlet mall. Drivers saying it's winter in Wisconsin, and we need to slow down when snowy weather hits.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10 inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant.
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
Twin Lakes Man Charged in January 2022 Fatal Crash in Lake County
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Charges have been filed against a Twin Lakes, Wisconsin man after a nearly year long investigation into a fatal Round Lake Beach crash. The two vehicle incident took place back on January 25th of 2022 at the intersection of Route 83 and Lexington Drive. Killed in the crash were 41-year-old Epifanio Camarena and his 5-year-old son Jesus. Five others were hospitalized. Officials now say the driver of the offending vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Adam Peregrin, was under the influence when his car crossed the centerline of Route 83 and caused the wreck. Peregrin now faces two counts of reckless homicide, six counts of aggravated DUI causing multiple fatalities, and nine counts of aggravated DUI. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars, with an initial court date set for next Thursday.
I-94 reopened after crash involving as many as 20 vehicles near IL/WI border, ISP says
All closures have concluded and I-94 westbound has reopened, according to state police.
Missing Illinois State student from Libertyville discovered dead: Police
21-year-old Matthew Listman, a student at Illinois State University, was found dead in Normal, near a creek area in Fairview Park, police said. A preliminary autopsy revealed Listman died of drowning.
