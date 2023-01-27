(Round Lake Beach, IL) Charges have been filed against a Twin Lakes, Wisconsin man after a nearly year long investigation into a fatal Round Lake Beach crash. The two vehicle incident took place back on January 25th of 2022 at the intersection of Route 83 and Lexington Drive. Killed in the crash were 41-year-old Epifanio Camarena and his 5-year-old son Jesus. Five others were hospitalized. Officials now say the driver of the offending vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Adam Peregrin, was under the influence when his car crossed the centerline of Route 83 and caused the wreck. Peregrin now faces two counts of reckless homicide, six counts of aggravated DUI causing multiple fatalities, and nine counts of aggravated DUI. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars, with an initial court date set for next Thursday.

TWIN LAKES, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO