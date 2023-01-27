ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
WausauPilot

4th fatal snowmobile crash reported in four-day stretch

One person died Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in Arbor Vitae, the fourth fatal crash in a four-day span in the northwoods. Sunday’s crash, reported at about 7 p.m., took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say the man struck a tree and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
ARBOR VITAE, WI
WSAW

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash

A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: One dead in Phelps snowmobile crash

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods. The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash

MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WHIO Dayton

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
BELOIT, WI
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
WausauPilot

Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash

Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha County deputies respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-94 near Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Slippery travel led to a multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County today. Headaches for afternoon drivers headed into Wisconsin, when State Patrol shut down all northbound lanes after a multi-vehicle crash in Pleasant Prairie, right across from the Pleasant Prairie Premium outlet mall. Drivers saying it's winter in Wisconsin, and we need to slow down when snowy weather hits.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
wlip.com

Twin Lakes Man Charged in January 2022 Fatal Crash in Lake County

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Charges have been filed against a Twin Lakes, Wisconsin man after a nearly year long investigation into a fatal Round Lake Beach crash. The two vehicle incident took place back on January 25th of 2022 at the intersection of Route 83 and Lexington Drive. Killed in the crash were 41-year-old Epifanio Camarena and his 5-year-old son Jesus. Five others were hospitalized. Officials now say the driver of the offending vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Adam Peregrin, was under the influence when his car crossed the centerline of Route 83 and caused the wreck. Peregrin now faces two counts of reckless homicide, six counts of aggravated DUI causing multiple fatalities, and nine counts of aggravated DUI. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars, with an initial court date set for next Thursday.
TWIN LAKES, WI

