Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Ex-CEO Akram Boutros acted without board’s authority and concealed bonuses, MetroHealth asserts in court filing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros acted beyond his authority in unilaterally setting year-end goals, evaluating himself against those goals and awarding himself $1.98 million in bonuses based on self-evaluations, the health system said in a court filing Monday. “When confronted, Dr. Boutros,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Wrong-way driver blames GPS: North Olmsted Police Blotter

An officer at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 15 stopped an SUV on Grace Road near Brookpark Road after watching the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer had spotted the vehicle turning from Columbia Road onto Brookpark Road and heading eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. A median separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

