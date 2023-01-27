Read full article on original website
Lorain Correctional prison guard arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into prison for inmate, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A state prison guard is accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs into the prison on behalf of an inmate, according to federal officials. Authorities on Monday arrested Daryl Gus, 35, of Parma on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute drugs. Cleveland.com and The...
Euclid man pleads guilty to scamming elderly through sweepstakes scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man pleaded guilty Monday to carrying out a scheme to steal from elderly residents by telling them that they had won a lottery or a sweepstakes. Javon Spencer, 31, faces between a year and 18 months in federal prison after he admitted to conspiring to commit mail fraud and three counts of mail fraud.
Ex-top official of Geis Cos. pleads guilty to embezzling $1 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for a well-known construction and real-estate company admitted Monday to embezzling $1 million from the business. Michael Harman, a certified public accountant and the former controller of Geis Cos., pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns. Harman...
Woman possibly drugged, man claims assault on West Street: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Shortly after midnight Jan. 14, a caller reported that he had been assaulted at a business. The alleged suspect had left the scene. Police are reviewing video footage. Charges are pending an investigation. Welfare check: West Street. After a woman passed out at 11:52 p.m. Jan. 18, a family member...
Lakewood Municipal Court to staff public defender to represent indigent defendants
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Individuals deemed indigent, who are accused of a crime in Lakewood Municipal Court, will now be able to receive representation from a Cuyahoga County assistant public defender. A new Memorandum of Understanding, approved by the county’s Board of Control on Monday, will allow the court to...
Court visit results in man’s arrest on an outstanding warrant: Avon Lake police blotter
A man stopped at the Avon Lake Municipal Court on January 20. While at the window, he was detained for an active warrant for his arrest through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. Fraud: Long Pointe Drive. On January 21, police were dispatched for a theft complaint. After an investigation,...
Voyeurism suspect accused of recording women in dressing rooms: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Voyeurism: Crocker Park. A 33-year-old Brunswick man has been charged with voyeurism stemming from an incident last year at a Westlake clothing store. Recently, charges were filed, and the defendant is expected to appear for arraignment in Rocky River Municipal Court later. The Westlake Police Department...
Police Chief Drummond’s denunciation of Memphis officers’ blatant disregard for human life
I, and many other citizens of Cleveland, commend Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond for his statement Friday regarding the actions of the former police officers of the Memphis police department recently charged with the second-degree murder of Mr. Tyre Nichols. Chief Drummond’s statement, posted on the Cleveland Police Facebook page,...
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
Police investigate additional vehicle thefts and an attempted theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Wyandotte Avenue. A resident called the police department at 4:14 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a vehicle missing from his driveway. A resident called the police department at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a missing vehicle. Attempted grand theft: Brockley...
Ex-CEO Akram Boutros acted without board’s authority and concealed bonuses, MetroHealth asserts in court filing
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros acted beyond his authority in unilaterally setting year-end goals, evaluating himself against those goals and awarding himself $1.98 million in bonuses based on self-evaluations, the health system said in a court filing Monday. “When confronted, Dr. Boutros,...
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
Wrong-way driver blames GPS: North Olmsted Police Blotter
An officer at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 15 stopped an SUV on Grace Road near Brookpark Road after watching the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer had spotted the vehicle turning from Columbia Road onto Brookpark Road and heading eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. A median separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Man shoots himself in the hand: North Ridgeville police blotter
On January 21, a man shot himself in the hand and was transported to the hospital. On January 23, a man reported he was held in a car against his will. The man was driven to Brook Park, where he was able to exit the car unharmed. Theft: Bainbridge Road.
Man arrested after breaking into car, stealing backpack containing marijuana in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 22-year-old man was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 after he broke into a car parked outside a Crestridge Drive home and stole a backpack containing marijuana products. The victim called police and said a man had broken a window in his car...
Store employees use chatroom to help catch shoplifting suspects: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Lorain Road. Dollar General store employees helped nab a pair of shoplifting suspects on Jan. 11 by quickly sharing information online between stores. As police were responding to the North Olmsted Dollar General on Lorain Road near Stearns Road at 2:47 p.m. regarding...
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
As man exits convenience store, gunman robs him of car: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Mayfield Road.
Four out of five rentals have yet to comply as Cleveland’s lead-safe law enters next chapter
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two years into the city of Cleveland’s efforts to proactively fight child lead-poisoning, roughly 80% of rental units haven’t been certified as lead-safe. Meanwhile, the city has begun testing its landmark 2019 lead law in housing court, issuing a handful of citations to negligent...
Mystery surrounds origin of family name: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Every name has a story. Mine has a sidebar to it. Nancy was my parents’ original choice. However, a close family friend had a girl just prior to my birth and named her Nancy. So, Joanne Jeanne Berger came to be -- me.
