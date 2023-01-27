Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Said About Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes appeared to take a pretty clear postgame shot at Joe Burrow following the AFC Championship Game. Burrow, known for his legendary cigar celebration photos, fell to Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game on this Sunday evening, 23-20. Following the game, Mahomes had a clear message for ...
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew debate best QB in closing minutes ft. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, & Jalen Hurts
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew debate which QB they want with the ball in their hands to close the game between Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and 49ers' Brock Purdy. The "FOX NFL Sunday" also touch on topics such as which team has the best offense and defense.
FOX Sports
Eli Manning talks Brock Purdy's unfortunate elbow injury in NFC title game| THE CARTON SHOW
Eli Manning joins The Carton Show after the division championship games, and shares his thoughts on these big matchups. They start with the San Francisco 49ers, who suffered yet another blow at the quarterback spot against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy was out early with an injury to his elbow, and Eli shares his thoughts on what Purdy was going through, and ho the 49ers couldn't have been prepared to be down two quarterbacks. Plus, Eli talks going back on his word to never return to Philadelphia for a game.
FOX Sports
Chiefs-Eagles: 3 key storylines to watch in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is set. The Philadelphia Eagles hammered an injured San Francisco 49ers squad while the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on a late field goal in Sunday's conference finals. As we look ahead to the big game, here are three storylines to watch in Super...
FOX Sports
Is Dallas Goedert among NFL's top tight ends? Eagles certainly think so
The list of the top tight ends in the NFL is usually a short one. It often begins and ends with Travis Kelce. For a time, San Francisco's George Kittle was there, too. In Philadelphia, though, the Eagles believe that one more name needs to be added to that list.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is the 'greatest QB talent ever seen' | THE HERD
The Kansas City Chiefs silenced the Cincinnati Bengals, city and even mayor with a 23-20 AFC Championship Game win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on an injured ankle to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. Colin Cowherd explains why Mahomes 'is the greatest QB talent' he has ever seen.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes carries Chiefs to SBLVII on sprained ankle | THE CARTON SHOW
After a 3-game losing streak to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are able to pull off an important win. Patrick Mahomes carried the Chiefs to an AFC Title win, and he did it on a sprained ankle. Craig Carton and James Jones talk the highlights of the game, including key plays missed by the Cincinnati Bengals that led to the Chiefs' win.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Primed for Milestone 10th Super Bowl With Star-Studded Cast of Dynamic Voices Telling the Story of Super Bowl LVII
Critically Acclaimed Duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Call First Super Bowl Anchored by Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. FOX Deportes Set to Broadcast Fourth Super Bowl Featuring Alejandro Villanueva, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros. FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME Features NFL Hall of...
FOX Sports
Is Mike McCarthy given too much power as HC of the Dallas Cowboys? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether Jerry Jones is giving Mike McCarthy too much power as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Helman weighs in on McCarthy's power and explains he is not being given too much power because his impact has led the Cowboys to success in back-to-back seasons.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII odds: Bettors hit Eagles early, causes huge line movement
On Sunday night, as Super Bowl LVII odds started to populate at U.S. sportsbooks, most operators were in the range of pick ‘em or Philadelphia Eagles -1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, including FOX Bet. But Circa Sports isn’t most operators. Circa opened the Big Game at Chiefs -2.5,...
FOX Sports
Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup
There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is undisputed QB1; Eagles dominate the trenches
Championship Sunday did not go as planned, but it still gave the football world plenty of excitement and entertainment. The opportunity to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs push past the competition offers a compelling Super Bowl LVII matchup (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) that features the No. 1 seeds in each conference.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl a happy reunion for Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Chiefs coach Andy Reid
It has been 10 years and one month since Jeffrey Lurie fired the most successful coach in Philadelphia Eagles history, and his love for Andy Reid since then has never waned. The Eagles owner said he always roots for the coach he called "a Hall of Famer, first ballot." Just...
FOX Sports
Sportsbooks win thanks to Chiefs; Huge wager on NFC Under cashes
Betting on NFC Championship odds didn’t leave much to sweat on Sunday. The game was a wipeout, and that was in large part due to the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another quarterback injury. Thankfully, betting on AFC Championship odds provided a sweat akin to Ted Striker trying to...
FOX Sports
Ohio State hires James Laurinaitis & Tennessee extends Huepel's contract | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed Ohio State Buckeyes hiring former linebacker James Laurinaitis as a defensive GA. Joel believes that Laurinaitis can help transform the defense into a powerhouse like the offense is for wide receivers. He then discussed the Tennessee Volunteers giving Josh Huepel a contract extension after their 11-win season.
FOX Sports
Eagles-49ers: Sights and sounds from a raucous scene in Philadelphia
When the Eagles host the 49ers for the NFC Championship, it's only a matter of time before things get rowdy in Philadelphia. Eagles fans were out in full force Sunday, including some notable celebrities and some who made it their mission to rudely welcome the visiting 49ers. Here are some...
Comments / 0