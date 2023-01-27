Eli Manning joins The Carton Show after the division championship games, and shares his thoughts on these big matchups. They start with the San Francisco 49ers, who suffered yet another blow at the quarterback spot against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy was out early with an injury to his elbow, and Eli shares his thoughts on what Purdy was going through, and ho the 49ers couldn't have been prepared to be down two quarterbacks. Plus, Eli talks going back on his word to never return to Philadelphia for a game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO