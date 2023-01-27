ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Eli Manning talks Brock Purdy's unfortunate elbow injury in NFC title game| THE CARTON SHOW

Eli Manning joins The Carton Show after the division championship games, and shares his thoughts on these big matchups. They start with the San Francisco 49ers, who suffered yet another blow at the quarterback spot against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy was out early with an injury to his elbow, and Eli shares his thoughts on what Purdy was going through, and ho the 49ers couldn't have been prepared to be down two quarterbacks. Plus, Eli talks going back on his word to never return to Philadelphia for a game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Chiefs-Eagles: 3 key storylines to watch in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl is set. The Philadelphia Eagles hammered an injured San Francisco 49ers squad while the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on a late field goal in Sunday's conference finals. As we look ahead to the big game, here are three storylines to watch in Super...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes is the 'greatest QB talent ever seen' | THE HERD

The Kansas City Chiefs silenced the Cincinnati Bengals, city and even mayor with a 23-20 AFC Championship Game win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on an injured ankle to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. Colin Cowherd explains why Mahomes 'is the greatest QB talent' he has ever seen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes carries Chiefs to SBLVII on sprained ankle | THE CARTON SHOW

After a 3-game losing streak to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are able to pull off an important win. Patrick Mahomes carried the Chiefs to an AFC Title win, and he did it on a sprained ankle. Craig Carton and James Jones talk the highlights of the game, including key plays missed by the Cincinnati Bengals that led to the Chiefs' win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Primed for Milestone 10th Super Bowl With Star-Studded Cast of Dynamic Voices Telling the Story of Super Bowl LVII

Critically Acclaimed Duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Call First Super Bowl Anchored by Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. FOX Deportes Set to Broadcast Fourth Super Bowl Featuring Alejandro Villanueva, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros. FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME Features NFL Hall of...
FOX Sports

Is Mike McCarthy given too much power as HC of the Dallas Cowboys? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether Jerry Jones is giving Mike McCarthy too much power as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Helman weighs in on McCarthy's power and explains he is not being given too much power because his impact has led the Cowboys to success in back-to-back seasons.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup

There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes is undisputed QB1; Eagles dominate the trenches

Championship Sunday did not go as planned, but it still gave the football world plenty of excitement and entertainment. The opportunity to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs push past the competition offers a compelling Super Bowl LVII matchup (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) that features the No. 1 seeds in each conference.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Sportsbooks win thanks to Chiefs; Huge wager on NFC Under cashes

Betting on NFC Championship odds didn’t leave much to sweat on Sunday. The game was a wipeout, and that was in large part due to the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another quarterback injury. Thankfully, betting on AFC Championship odds provided a sweat akin to Ted Striker trying to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

