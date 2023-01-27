Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Grammy nominated singer-songwriter visits Jackson students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June gave students at Jackson Christian School a special show. The critically-acclaimed songstress recently wrote a children’s book called, “Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele.”. It tells the story of how June came...
WKRN
Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case
Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
WBBJ
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events,...
WKRN
Concern about road conditions in Henry County
Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Friends remember man stabbed to death in Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department launched an investigation after Jamal Moore was found dead along Cherokee...
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
clarksvillenow.com
Black Clarksville to celebrate 2nd annual Black Clarksville week, Black History Month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local community organization Black Clarksville will host their second annual Black Clarksville Week celebration from Feb. 5-10. As a celebration of Black History Month, Black Clarksville week will consist of five events that promote health and wellness, black-owned businesses, civic engagement, community service and local Black history.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/30/23 – 1/31/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/30/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/31/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
WBBJ
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
clarksvilletoday.com
Real estate investor Adam Johnson jailed after threatening and assaulting stepson
Deputies say 39-year-old real estate investor and self-described ‘lifestyle coach’ Adam Johnson threatened to kill his 13-year-old stepson, and threw him against a bed frame and assaulted him once before. The most recent incident occurred on January 20, when the victim’s 16-year-old sister called 911 as Johnson was screaming he was actually going to kill the child.
‘If we get more, it’s going to be problematic’: Paris, TN bracing for more ice
Crews in Henry County spent Tuesday addressing downed trees and power lines in Paris.
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
thunderboltradio.com
State and Local Officials Tour Union City Facilities
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Economic Development, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, were in Union City on Friday. The group visited the Union City Rotary Club, then were guests of Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling, for tours at Excel Boats and Williams Sausage. Sam Sinclair...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
clarksvilletoday.com
Joscelyn Garcia jailed after hitting boyfriend in his face during argument
27-year-old Joscelyn Garcia reportedly became violent with her boyfriend, Kevin Cristerna, and hit him in the face multiple times on January 26. Officers responded to the domestic assault call and observed injuries to the victim, including a scratch on his bottom lip. Garcia admitted to the assault and was taken into custody.
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
radio7media.com
Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
