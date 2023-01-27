ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
JACKSON, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

I 24 WB blocked by semi accident

A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Online obituaries Jan. 27, 2023

Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
MURRAY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 2 men wounded in Dodge’s shooting charged with killing third man

Update, 8:15 p.m.: The two shooting victims who showed up at Tennova Healthcare on Saturday have both been booked into Montgomery County Jail on homicide charges. “Detectives with CPD’s Special Operations Homicide Unit have been working diligently throughout the day, investigating the shooting that occurred at 4:56 this morning at Dodge’s,” Beaubien said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest

MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
MILAN, TN
WSMV

Injuries reported in head-on Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police said multiple people were injured Friday night in a head-on collision in Clarksville. Officers responded to the crash at Wilma Rudolph Road near Applebee’s at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. As of Friday night, the status of those injured in the crash was unknown. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy