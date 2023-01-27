The line where the rain is turning over to freezing rain is sitting from the northern Madison county border running diagonal down to Memphis. That line will slowly move southward tonight as the cold air drops in from the north. The freezing rain should start around 10pm in Jackson and continue until sunrise. A wide spread 1/4″ of ice is coming tonight and some locations north of Jackson could see close to 1/2″ of ice.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO