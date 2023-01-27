Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud
Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
thunderboltradio.com
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
WKRN
Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case
Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/30/23 – 1/31/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/30/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/31/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Search for Steve Keel: Alaskan search team raising money to help find missing TN hunter
The team of volunteers hopes a search of a lake near Steve Keel's campsite will provide new clues in his disappearance.
‘If we get more, it’s going to be problematic’: Paris, TN bracing for more ice
Crews in Henry County spent Tuesday addressing downed trees and power lines in Paris.
thunderboltradio.com
Delivered Packages Stolen From Union City Porch
A Union City woman reported packages stolen from her porch. Union City police were called to 223 South Second Street, to speak with 25 year old Kresta J. Cook. Ms. Cook told officers that UPS and FedEx had each delivered a package, with photo confirmation of by FedEx showing the deliveries.
radionwtn.com
Search Warrant Results In Drug Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges after the Paris Police executed a search warrant at his home. Marcus Etheridge was charged with possesion of drugs with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. On January 27, the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant at...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
thunderboltradio.com
Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
WBBJ
Ice Storm to Impact West Tennessee in a Few Waves!
The line where the rain is turning over to freezing rain is sitting from the northern Madison county border running diagonal down to Memphis. That line will slowly move southward tonight as the cold air drops in from the north. The freezing rain should start around 10pm in Jackson and continue until sunrise. A wide spread 1/4″ of ice is coming tonight and some locations north of Jackson could see close to 1/2″ of ice.
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
I-24 EB reopens overnight in Montgomery Co. after multiple wrecks
Multiple injuries have been reported and I-24 eastbound lanes in Montgomery County are shut down Tuesday night due to a crash involving multiple semi trucks and other vehicles.
One dead, two in custody after gas station shooting in Clarksville
A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that left one person dead and two others injured.
clarksvilletoday.com
Princess Ashford flees from officers after road rage incident
29-year-old Princess Ashford was involved in a road rage incident on January 23 near the Shell Sudden Service on Alfren Thun Road just before 6 p.m. As she was speaking with officers, she was told she was being detained and was not free to leave. Moments later, Ashford jumped in her white Nissan Versa and fled the scene while driving on a suspended license. Warrants were issued for her arrest, which she was later booked on.
