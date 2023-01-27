Read full article on original website
South Coast Repertory announces programming, schedule changes to current season
South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) announced that it will make programming and schedule changes to the current 2022-23 season. Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical, which was to have its world premiere this spring has been postponed until spring 2024. Its replacement is the new play avaaz by queer Iranian American writer Michael Shayan, with performances beginning three weeks later than the original schedule. Also, La Havana Madrid by Sandra Delgado has been selected as the Outside SCR offering this summer at Mission San Juan Capistrano.
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 17 at VEA Newport Beach
The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, March 17 at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort & Spa. The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort...
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit
President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
Garden Grove launches online survey of key city services
Garden Grove residents are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s community survey to provide input on key city services, such as public safety, homelessness, and affordable housing. The online survey is available now until Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at https://surveys.zencity.io/garden-grove/Ynb18H/?s=sd or by clickable digital ads on social media feeds.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Coast Cleanup, Mobile Café, Grant Funding
Two cleanup events along the Newport Beach coastline on Saturday, January 23 drew about 160 volunteers who gathered and disposed of nearly 600 pounds of trash from the beaches. The events were organized by two nonprofit groups, Orange County Coastkeeper and Surfrider North Orange County Chapter. Coastkeeper brought 90 volunteers...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 28, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 28, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop well below average for...
Garden Grove partners with Fountain Valley, Westminster to open navigation center in Garden Grove
In an effort to address homelessness in the Central Service Planning Area, established by the County of Orange Continuum of Care, the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster, will open a local navigation center for emergency shelter rehabilitation and operations to serve individuals experiencing homelessness. The Central Cities Navigation Center, anticipated to open this fall, will be located at 13871 West Street in Garden Grove.
Learn how to avoid identify theft in Orange County
(Santa Ana, Calif.) Orange County Chairman Donald P. Wagner and Treasurer Shari Freidenrich are kicking off Identity Theft Awareness Week by urging Orange County residents to take steps to safeguard their personal information. Identity Theft Awareness Week formally runs nationwide from January 30 through February 3, 2023 aiming to draw attention both to the ways that fraudsters operate and how to minimize the likelihood of becoming a victim. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 1.4 million reports of identity theft in 2021.
SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers
“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo
On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills
On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara endorses Dave Min For Congress
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara endorsed Orange County State Senator Dave Min for Congress in California’s 47th Congressional District. In just one week since announcing his campaign, Min has received the endorsement of over 50 local Orange County elected officials, the California Attorney General, ASPIRE PAC which represents 19 members of Congress, and Congresswoman Kaite Porter who is vacating the 47th Congressional seat to run for U.S. Senate.
Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision
On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills captures another Freeway League title with victory over Buena Park
Sunny Hills players celebrate after winning the program’s 19th Freeway League title. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After graduating all four defenders and the goalie from a CIF Division 3 championship team, one might of thought this would be a rebuilding season for Sunny Hills High School’s boys soccer team.
City Of MV Updates
City Council members on Tuesday began pre-budget discussions; recognized an outstanding Mission Viejo Nadadores diver; and received information about plans for the Oso Creek Water Treatment Plant and Mission Hospital. The meeting kicked off the pre-budget discussion for fiscal years 2023-2025. The City adopted a balanced budget for FY 22/23...
San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Shutout by San Clemente, Falls Back Late in League Race
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – The urgent focus at the start of the game and the calm relief at the end of it was evident for the San Clemente girls soccer team on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, at San Juan Hills High. After a pair of dissatisfying draws for San...
Coast Highway closed in Laguna Beach for investigation of a fatal pedestrian accident
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the 700 block of S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life saving measures. The pedestrian was...
