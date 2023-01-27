Read full article on original website
If you stand back and watch someone being abused you are just as Guilty as the Abuser!
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property
SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies that Rogan Gibson, a friend of Paul Murdaugh's, had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh on his phone the night of the double murders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Big...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville. The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
FOX Carolina
Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home on Monday. Deputies said dispatch received a call just before 8:30 a.m. after a relative found the two people dead inside the home...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in South Carolina
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Double death investigation underway in Simpsonville
Body camera video from a SLED special agent during a search of the gun room on the Moselle Road property owned by the Murdaugh family. SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies...
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
FOX Carolina
Uber offering Clemson students ride discount
Big Dave Eats gives his review on The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home. AG Wilson statement on Heartbeat bill. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson made the statement Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years. The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in...
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
Multiple people found dead at Upstate home
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of multiple victims at a home on Worth St. in Greenville.
One year since Alexis Ware disappears from Anderson Co.
It has been one year since an Upstate mother went missing and now her family is pushing for more answers.
Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit. No...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County joins millions across the country to hold a vigil in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
