Homeless Man Sets Himself On Fire In Lakewood: Police

Lakewood police

A homeless man set himself on fire in Lakewood, authorities said.

The 43-year-old man reportedly called 9-1-1- and said he was feeling suicidal and set his sweatshirt on fire, Lakewood police said.

He suffered minor burns to his stomach and chest at the New Jersey Transit Bus terminal at 200 First Street at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, police said.

Emergency responders transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of his burns and psychological screening for his mental health.

