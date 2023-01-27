ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
New York Post

Meet Gautam Adani: Accused by Hindenburg of ‘largest con in corporate history’

Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, abruptly found himself at the center of a firestorm on Wednesday after prominent short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged his India-based business empire was built through fraud. Adani, 60, experienced a rise in personal wealth last year even as the global economy suffered a period of slowing growth. He is chairman of Adani Group, a sprawling $21 billion conglomerate that owns many of India’s airports, the nation’s largest private-sector port, the media giant New Delhi Television and many other holdings. A college dropout, Adani began his career in the diamond industry before joining a plastics factory run by his...
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
The Independent

Adani Group official says stock con allegations like ‘colonial era massacre’ after $72bn rout

Jugeshinder Singh, the chief finance officer (CFO) of India’s Adani Group, has compared the conglomerate’s stocks rout after US-based Hindenburg Research’s damning report with one of India’s worst British colonial era massacre.Mr Singh compared the behaviour of Indian investors participating in the sell-off to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar city in Punjab in 1919.After the US-based short seller’s investigation titled “Adani Group: How the World’s 3rd Richest Man is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History” was published, investors began dumping Adani-linked shares, wiping out some $72bn in market value so far.In an interview with the...
BBC

Tourism chief warns electronic travel permits will hit NI hotels

Compulsory electronic travel permits for international visitors will impact Northern Ireland hotels, the Tourism Ireland chief executive has said. Under UK government plans due to be enforced next year, non-British and non-Irish EU citizens will need to apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation before coming to the UK. The move could...
The Guardian

I love the UK. But I’m glad I’m running my small business in the US

My wife and I visit London a few times a year to see her family and our friends from university. We’re here again this time for the entire month of January living as Londoners, staying in a rented house, taking out the trash – sorry, rubbish – and buying our food at Waitrose. The stay has given me time to observe, talk to people and walk around, and here’s what I’ve learned: I need to stop complaining about how difficult it is to run a small business in the US. It’s much harder to run a small business in the UK. Particularly now.
salestechstar.com

Datamatics Inaugurates a Digital-Enabled Omni-Channel Customer Support Centre in the Philippines.

Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experience Management Company, inaugurated their new omni-channel customer support centre at Pasig City, Manila, Philippines. The facility was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to the Philippines – H. E. Mr. Shambhu Kumaran. The inauguration event was also graced by the presence of industry leaders including Mr. Mitch Locsin, President at CCAP (Contact Centre Association of the Philippines); Ms. Celeste Ilagan, Chief Policy & Regulatory Officer at IBPAP (IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines) and Ms. Roseann Miller, CEO at TCC.
insideevs.com

Lightyear's Operating Company Atlas Technologies Declared Bankrupt

Solar EV startup Lightyear has announced that Atlas Technologies, its operating company responsible for the production of solar cars, has been declared insolvent by a Dutch court. Obviously, this spells uncertainty for the future of Lightyear, which announced a week ago that production of the Lightyear 0 was suspended six...
crowdfundinsider.com

Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4M in Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers

Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4 million in Caura, an all-in-one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android “provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments.” It serves “the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Dubai Investments Acquires Equity Stake in Monument Bank, a Regulated Digital Bank

Dubai Investments PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM], has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Monument is a digital...
US News and World Report

France Extends Mandatory COVID Tests for Chinese Travellers Until Feb 15

PARIS (Reuters) - France has extended mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China until Feb. 15, a government decree published on Saturday showed. While Chinese officials have said infections have peaked, some global experts have warned about the possibility of a rise in cases in rural areas less equipped to deal with them as millions of Chinese travel for family reunions during the Lunar New Year holiday.

