Related
Adani slams US short seller 'attack on India' as stock rout hits $70 billion
The Adani Group has accused a US investment firm of launching "a calculated attack" on India by publishing a report alleging widespread fraud at the ports-to-power conglomerate.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
Meet Gautam Adani: Accused by Hindenburg of ‘largest con in corporate history’
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, abruptly found himself at the center of a firestorm on Wednesday after prominent short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged his India-based business empire was built through fraud. Adani, 60, experienced a rise in personal wealth last year even as the global economy suffered a period of slowing growth. He is chairman of Adani Group, a sprawling $21 billion conglomerate that owns many of India’s airports, the nation’s largest private-sector port, the media giant New Delhi Television and many other holdings. A college dropout, Adani began his career in the diamond industry before joining a plastics factory run by his...
Hindenburg says Adani has been 'systematically looting' India as the conglomerate accuses the short-seller of `conflict of interest'
Hindenburg Research hit back at Adani Sunday, after the Indian group said the short seller's report was an "attack on India". "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the short-seller said. Adani previously said...
Engadget
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Adani Group official says stock con allegations like ‘colonial era massacre’ after $72bn rout
Jugeshinder Singh, the chief finance officer (CFO) of India’s Adani Group, has compared the conglomerate’s stocks rout after US-based Hindenburg Research’s damning report with one of India’s worst British colonial era massacre.Mr Singh compared the behaviour of Indian investors participating in the sell-off to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar city in Punjab in 1919.After the US-based short seller’s investigation titled “Adani Group: How the World’s 3rd Richest Man is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History” was published, investors began dumping Adani-linked shares, wiping out some $72bn in market value so far.In an interview with the...
Adani Defends Itself After Fraud Allegations. But the Real Victim May Be India’s Reputation
Given the oversized role Adani Group plays in India’s economy, the controversy has huge implications for the country and Prime Minister Modi.
China owns vast network of UK real estate, offshore records reveal
Presence of key distribution centres on list of more than 250 properties raises questions about grip on supply chain links
BBC
Tourism chief warns electronic travel permits will hit NI hotels
Compulsory electronic travel permits for international visitors will impact Northern Ireland hotels, the Tourism Ireland chief executive has said. Under UK government plans due to be enforced next year, non-British and non-Irish EU citizens will need to apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation before coming to the UK. The move could...
I love the UK. But I’m glad I’m running my small business in the US
My wife and I visit London a few times a year to see her family and our friends from university. We’re here again this time for the entire month of January living as Londoners, staying in a rented house, taking out the trash – sorry, rubbish – and buying our food at Waitrose. The stay has given me time to observe, talk to people and walk around, and here’s what I’ve learned: I need to stop complaining about how difficult it is to run a small business in the US. It’s much harder to run a small business in the UK. Particularly now.
salestechstar.com
Datamatics Inaugurates a Digital-Enabled Omni-Channel Customer Support Centre in the Philippines.
Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experience Management Company, inaugurated their new omni-channel customer support centre at Pasig City, Manila, Philippines. The facility was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to the Philippines – H. E. Mr. Shambhu Kumaran. The inauguration event was also graced by the presence of industry leaders including Mr. Mitch Locsin, President at CCAP (Contact Centre Association of the Philippines); Ms. Celeste Ilagan, Chief Policy & Regulatory Officer at IBPAP (IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines) and Ms. Roseann Miller, CEO at TCC.
insideevs.com
Lightyear's Operating Company Atlas Technologies Declared Bankrupt
Solar EV startup Lightyear has announced that Atlas Technologies, its operating company responsible for the production of solar cars, has been declared insolvent by a Dutch court. Obviously, this spells uncertainty for the future of Lightyear, which announced a week ago that production of the Lightyear 0 was suspended six...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4M in Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers
Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4 million in Caura, an all-in-one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android “provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments.” It serves “the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles.”
Thousands of offshore companies with UK property still not stating real owners
Imminent deadline to sign up to Companies House register aimed at flushing out secretive owners will be missed by many firms
India's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, insists made full disclosure
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group issued a detailed riposte on Sunday to a Hindenburg Research report that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, saying it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.
crowdfundinsider.com
Dubai Investments Acquires Equity Stake in Monument Bank, a Regulated Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM], has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Monument is a digital...
US News and World Report
France Extends Mandatory COVID Tests for Chinese Travellers Until Feb 15
PARIS (Reuters) - France has extended mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China until Feb. 15, a government decree published on Saturday showed. While Chinese officials have said infections have peaked, some global experts have warned about the possibility of a rise in cases in rural areas less equipped to deal with them as millions of Chinese travel for family reunions during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Benzinga
Alipay and AlipayHK Cross-Border Transactions Rebound During Chinese New Year as Travels Resume
Between Jan 21-27, the seven-day-long public holiday in the Chinese mainland to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Alipay and AlipayHK, both Alipay+ wallet partners, registered huge rebounds in cross-border transactions as China relaxed its travel restrictions. Besides the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, Southeast Asia remains one of...
