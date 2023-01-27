ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers

If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

2023 Next-Level Chili Bowl Kickoff Nominations

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Follow the links below to nominate a fire station in your community today to compete in the DEVILS BACKBONE NEXT LEVEL CHILI-BOWL KICKOFF! Please nominate a team who has made a tremendous difference in community impact, or exhibits innovation, and a tasty chili recipe! $2,500 will be awarded to the first-place winner, second-place will receive a 65-inch television courtesy of Schewels Home Roanoke location.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Pet of the Week: Meet Dorito

ROANOKE, Va. – Each week the Roanoke Valley SPCA visits 10 News with an adoptable pet. This week Dorito, a six-month-old kitten, won over the hearts of the newsroom and our viewers. Dorito is friendly and sweet and is excited to find his “furever” home. Dorito has two male...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Call is out for items to help feed your elderly neighbors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Help feed your local seniors in need this winter with their annual Soup for Seniors program. Ron Boyd, President & CEO of the Local Office on Aging, Inc. (LOA), joins us on Here @ Home to talk to us about how people can support this event.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.

Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Bedford County officials ponder creating tourism zone

BEDFORD — Bedford County’s director of economic development this week presented an early idea of what a county tourism zone could look like, the result of several years of brainstorming efforts intended to incentivize the growth of the local tourism industry. Establishing a tourism zone is part of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

More than 100 years of history burned in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
EDEN, NC
WHSV

Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “If you ever got the feeling of someone had passed in your family, had died, that’s the way I felt. Because this is my baby, had it 10 years, built it from the ground up,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy