Ellen R. Diliello, my beloved mom, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Ellen was an avid gardener and antique collector. She loved working in her home garden, going to the theater and going on trips with friends. She had been living in Baldwinsville the last several years, but had previously lived all her life in Otisco Valley, where her family had lived for generations.

Ellen is survived by her daughter Terry Mullen and son-in-law Ron Mullen. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Paul and all of her siblings.

There will be no services and she will be buried in the spring in Amber Cemetery next to her husband Paul.

In remembrance of Ellen please plant some red geraniums and send a donation to Cortland Repertory Theater in her name.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit plisfuneralhome.com .