ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Ellen R. Diliello

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSgMa_0kTdOCnn00

Ellen R. Diliello, my beloved mom, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Ellen was an avid gardener and antique collector. She loved working in her home garden, going to the theater and going on trips with friends. She had been living in Baldwinsville the last several years, but had previously lived all her life in Otisco Valley, where her family had lived for generations.

Ellen is survived by her daughter Terry Mullen and son-in-law Ron Mullen. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Paul and all of her siblings.

There will be no services and she will be buried in the spring in Amber Cemetery next to her husband Paul.

In remembrance of Ellen please plant some red geraniums and send a donation to Cortland Repertory Theater in her name.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit plisfuneralhome.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Margaret Kelly, 73

Margaret (Peg) Kelly, 73, of Skaneateles, passed away following a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Peg was born on Dec. 25, 1949, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Louis and Kathleen West. She graduated from Madonna High School in 1968 and earned a bachelor’s degree in social...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Hugh B. Williams, 89

Hugh B. Williams, 89, of North Syracuse, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Hugh was a former resident of Kirkville, N.Y. for 31 years. Born in New Castle, PA, he was the son of Reverend Rees T. and Jemima Williams. He attended Lafayette College and did graduate work at SUNY Oswego. He taught English in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District for 38 1/2 years before retiring in 1994. He coached high school track at F-M and East Syracuse–Minoa School Districts. Hugh was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Theckla Ledyard

Theckla Constable Ledyard was born in Syracuse, on Oct. 2, 1928 to Robert D. and Theckla Constable. She attended Edward Smith School until her parents moved the family to Cazenovia, where she entered the sixth grade in the Cazenovia Central School. Very early, a professor at the Syracuse University of Art used her in an article for Scholastic Magazine, where she discussed the effectiveness of paint by number as a teaching aid for children. In eighth grade Theckla was fortunate to have Merrill Bailey as her art teacher. Thus began her short interest in wild bird landscapes and her longer interest in copying, in oil, the various 14th century paintings with their fascinating treatment of fabrics. In the mid-forties she was a member of the Army Air Force Aircraft Warning Service, earning her wings spotting planes from the school roof. She was also a member of the Cazenovia Little Theatre group, taking part in several plays.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Winter Jazzfest is Sunday at Mohegan Manor

BALDWINSVILLE – For the past dozen years, it was called the Seneca Savings January JazzFest. This year, it was moved to February and renamed the Winter Jazzfest. A fixture on Central New York midwinter music scene since 2011, the fundraiser for CNY Jazz Central will be staged as usual from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Mohegan Manor, Baldwinsville’s multi-story venue at 58 Oswego St. CNY Jazz Central is the region’s primary provider of jazz in public performances and in schools since 1996.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Toy drive helps local families

A group of Fayetteville-Manlius High School students made it their mission again this year to help local families in-need by making children’s wishes come true. During the month of December, F-M High School’s Spanish Club hosted its annual Wish Tree Toy Drive. The event, which has been hosted by the club for more than two decades, collects new and unwrapped toys, puzzles, games and more for underprivileged children who live in the Syracuse area.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

February at Skaneateles Library

Sensory Explorations | Thursday, February 2nd from 4:00 – 4:30 PM: Join us on the first Thursday of the month for a special program for kids 18 months to 3 years. Each child will explore and learn through hands-on tactile play that engages the senses. This program helps to develop fine motor skills and introduce new words, concepts, and tactile sensations.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Music, generosity link two bands hundreds of miles apart

Just before the holiday recess, a special delivery arrived at Liverpool High School addressed to the LHS Marching Band. Along with a number of marching band uniforms, the delivery included two large thank you cards, two hand-made ornaments, a band photo and a glass plaque from the Waukesha South High School Marching Band.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

‘She lives on in the way we live’

BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville community came together Sunday night at St. Mary’s Church to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Ava Wood. Nearly every inch of the church was packed by classmates and friends, teachers and parents, and mourning members of the Baldwinsville community as they sought solace in each other’s company and the memories of a young woman who was a devoted friend, a fierce competitor on the athletic field, and a person whose confidence and sense of humor shined.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Robert W. Gregg, Jr.

Robert W. Gregg, Jr., was a lifelong resident of Cazenovia and an active member of the community. He died Jan. 16, 2023, from Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and COPD. Born March […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Sgt. Zaleski retires after more than 20 years of service

CAZENOVIA — On Jan. 27, after over 20 years of service to the Village of Cazenovia Police Department, Sgt. Karen Zaleski delivered her final radio sign-off and headed into retirement. The department recognized Zaleski’s dedicated service and final moments on the clock with a ceremony attended by her family,...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Margaret Frisbey, 94

Margaret Howe “Peg” Frisbey, 94, passed peacefully on Jan. 20, 2023, one day short of her 95th birthday. Peg was born on Jan. 21, 1928, in Highland Park, MI, to […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck

Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls, boys basketball gains victories

CENTRAL NEW YORK – During the last full week of January, both of Cazenovia’s varsity basketball teams remained fairly busy, and were able to pick up victories. On the boys side, the Lakers earned its third win in a row last Monday against South Jefferson, controlling the game’s middle stages to produce a 65-52 victory over the Spartans.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee teachers earn National Certification

West Genesee Middle School teachers Pam Ciarla, Susan Francesconi, Alyssa Hammerschmidt, and Ellen Miller have recently achieved National Board Certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). Below are the certification areas for each teacher: (The certification goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2022.) Pam Ciarla: Exceptional Needs...
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy