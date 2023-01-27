ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

CODE RED: Potential ice events in Middle Tennessee this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a CODE RED alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at a light icing event for both Tuesday & Wednesday morning. We will miss the biggest impact (which stays to the west) However, a Winter Weather Advisory is in...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Closing arguments conclude in trial for Nashville nurse's alleged killers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Closing arguments concluded Monday in the trial for two men accused of gunning down Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440. The jury is now in deliberation. The evidence phase wrapped up Saturday after a jury heard the testimony of Devaunte Hill. Hill took responsibility, saying he fired...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in his closet in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- A woman is found dead in her ex-boyfriend's closet in Bellevue. The body of 24-year-old Irene Torres was found in the closet of her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle, Jr., at 865 Bellevue Apartments on Sunday morning, according to Metro Nashville police. She had been stabbed to death.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jury deliberation begins in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A jury began deliberating Monday after closing arguments concluded in the trial of a Nashville nurse shot to death on I-440. The state argues Devaunte Hill and James Cowan should both be convicted of premeditated, first-degree murder in Caitlyn Kaufman’s death. Both suspects have entered not guilty pleas.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Luke Bryan coming to Nashville for concert this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music star Luke Bryan will perform in Nashville this summer. Bridgestone Arena announced on Monday the singer will be coming back for an August 12 performance at the venue with tickets going on sale this Friday. The concert will include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

'Just a reaction': Suspect admits to firing shots that killed Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Court reconvened Saturday morning in the case of a Nashville nurse shot to death on the interstate. One of Caitlyn Kaufman’s alleged killers, Devaunte Hill, took the stand. His testimony began by saying he acted irrationally and didn’t mean to kill anyone when he fired those shots. He also told the jury James Cowan had nothing to do with Kaufman’s death aside from driving the vehicle they were in.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two arrested for criminal homicide in Dodge's shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting at a Clarksville gas station has turned deadly. A man is shot at Dodge's, 1504 Ft. Campbell Boulevard, just before 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim, 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin, of Clarksville, died after being shot in the chest, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Due to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

State rests case in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The state rested their case Friday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on I-440. Jurors are expected back in the courtroom Saturday morning. The trial began this week with an emotional testimony from Caitlyn Kaufman's mother. She broke down in tears...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County school bus driver in hot seat after incident with student

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County school bus driver was caught on tape using profanities to students and parents earlier in the week. A camera caught the driver using profanity at the students on Monday, and arguing with the parents and students again on Tuesday. The argument got so loud the police were called.
fox17.com

Teen with multiple active warrants arrested for reckless driving in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. -- A teenager, with a warrant out for possession of a firearm on school property in Montgomery County is arrested, and slapped with new charges. Montgomery County Sheriff deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Purple Heart Parkway at around 5 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that matched the description of one in recent shootings at residences in the county. The vehicle took off, but deputies attempted a second traffic stop on Moore Hollow Road, before it crashed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Body camera footage released after Sunday night's officer involved shooting

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — WARNING: the video linked in this article shows an officer involved shooting that took place on January 29, 2023. The Metro Nashville Police Department has released body camera footage from an officer involved shooting that took place Sunday night. Sunday night at 6:40 Metro Communications...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy