Janesville man arrested trying to carjack drivers in Walmart parking lot
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 25-year-old Dallas Moore after he allegedly tried to pull multiple drivers out of their cars in the parking lot of a Janesville Walmart. Janesville Police said officers were called to investigate “a male trying to car-jack people” at Walmart on Friday around 10 a.m. Police eventually met a […]
WISN
Milwaukee police warn of 'crime trend': Armed robberies and car break-ins
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police issued a safety bulletin urging community members to practice situational awareness. They say the department is seeing a crime trend of armed robberies and car break-ins near downtown entertainment areas. "There's a lot of people talking about it, there is. And it's sad, it truly...
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County reckless driving; man rescued by sheriff's deputies
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on Monday, Jan. 30 following an incident on southbound I-94 near County Highway C. Dispatchers advised the vehicle was stolen out of Illinois. Officials said deputies were initially alerted to a reckless driving complaint on southbound I-94 – where a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Mill shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
Channel 3000
Janesville police arrest man accused in attempted carjacking
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested a man Friday who they said tried to steal multiple cars at a Wal-Mart. Police said the 25-year-old Janesville man stopped a red Cadillac in the parking lot and tried to open the car's door. He was unsuccessful and left the area. A few...
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
1-year-old dies after woman steals mother's car with baby inside, and crashes
The people in the other car involved in the crash ran from the scene. Police are still looking for them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery
ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
nbc15.com
86-year-old Kenosha man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Update: Around 5:00 p.m. the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network issued an update saying Robert Badillo was found safe. Police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night in Kenosha. Officials said that Robert Badillo was last seen on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
$1,000 reward offered to find thief who stole van, body
A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the Rockford man wanted for stealing a funeral home van with a body in the back and leaving both in separate places in Chicago.
Silver Alert issued for Kenosha man
The Kenosha Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Robert Badillo. He was last seen on Saturday morning driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze.
WIFR
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police. Witnesses say gunshots were heard around 12:30 in the morning, with multiple businesses in the area...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal fire: Man, 74, dead; smoke alarms sounded
A 74-year-old man died in a house fire in Racine Sunday. Two others in the residence, also in their 70s, managed to get out safely.
