WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO