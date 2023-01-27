ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delavan, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County reckless driving; man rescued by sheriff's deputies

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on Monday, Jan. 30 following an incident on southbound I-94 near County Highway C. Dispatchers advised the vehicle was stolen out of Illinois. Officials said deputies were initially alerted to a reckless driving complaint on southbound I-94 – where a...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

73rd and Mill shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police arrest man accused in attempted carjacking

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested a man Friday who they said tried to steal multiple cars at a Wal-Mart. Police said the 25-year-old Janesville man stopped a red Cadillac in the parking lot and tried to open the car's door. He was unsuccessful and left the area. A few...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting

MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery

ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
ELGIN, IL
nbc15.com

86-year-old Kenosha man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Update: Around 5:00 p.m. the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network issued an update saying Robert Badillo was found safe. Police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night in Kenosha. Officials said that Robert Badillo was last seen on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy