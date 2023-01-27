WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Moore, 71, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side. Paul was born May 20, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold and Geraldine (Patton) Moore. He was a 1969 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...

