ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers

Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Dream trade target for Lakers is officially not on the market

The Los Angeles Lakers have the foundation to be a contending basketball team, the front office just has to commit to building on that foundation. LeBron James and Anthony Davis still make up the best duo in the league and the team is still well within striking distance of being a top-four team in the Western Conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

NFL Star Jalen Hurts Goes Viral in Clashing Purple Jacket & Pants Pre-Game Outfit With Sneakers Before Winning Eagles-49ers Football Game

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off on Feb. 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the second Super Bowl for the Eagles following their 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship title on Jan. 29. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the big win against the 49ers with a victory cigar. In an Instagram video uploaded by SportsCenter, the 24-year-old athlete looks cool and calm while relaxing in the locker room.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Super Bowl bet to make before the line moves

Super Bowl 57 is now less than two weeks away, and we have our matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face-off with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line. Now that the matchup is set, the betting odds have also been released. If you want to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Warriors nail Kerr's blueprint in important win over Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Steve Kerr during his pregame press conference Friday night at Chase Center laid out the blueprint for the Warriors to beat the Toronto Raptors. Hero ball couldn't be an option. The game couldn't turn into a glorified contest of 1-on-1. Ball movement was a must. Toronto is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sensing confusion, Kerr has one-on-one chat with Wiseman

SAN FRANCISCO – After languishing on the bench in back-to-back games, James Wiseman’s immediate future with the Warriors is as gray as the skies over the Bay Area on Sunday. The same might be said of his mind. Realizing this, coach Steve Kerr pulled Wiseman aside for a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite

Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

