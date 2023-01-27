Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA Players Are Pissed Off With The Referees After The Lakers vs. Celtics Game
Kyle Kuzma, Ron Harper, and Reggie Miller, to name a few, were livid with the calls.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Referees’ Response to Missed Call on LeBron James Goes Viral
The league admitted fault on a no-call late in Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Celtics.
Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers
Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insiders Propose LA Trades Russell Westbrook for Two-Time All-Star
This would definitely put the Lakers into championship contender status.
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder are set to face off in Oklahoma City
Dream trade target for Lakers is officially not on the market
The Los Angeles Lakers have the foundation to be a contending basketball team, the front office just has to commit to building on that foundation. LeBron James and Anthony Davis still make up the best duo in the league and the team is still well within striking distance of being a top-four team in the Western Conference.
NFL Star Jalen Hurts Goes Viral in Clashing Purple Jacket & Pants Pre-Game Outfit With Sneakers Before Winning Eagles-49ers Football Game
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off on Feb. 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the second Super Bowl for the Eagles following their 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship title on Jan. 29. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the big win against the 49ers with a victory cigar. In an Instagram video uploaded by SportsCenter, the 24-year-old athlete looks cool and calm while relaxing in the locker room. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter...
Golden State Warriors Superstar Has Been Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.
Super Bowl bet to make before the line moves
Super Bowl 57 is now less than two weeks away, and we have our matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face-off with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line. Now that the matchup is set, the betting odds have also been released. If you want to...
Steph Curry Makes Golden State Warriors History On Friday Night
Steph Curry made Golden State Warriors history on Friday night.
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
NBC Sports
Warriors nail Kerr's blueprint in important win over Raptors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steve Kerr during his pregame press conference Friday night at Chase Center laid out the blueprint for the Warriors to beat the Toronto Raptors. Hero ball couldn't be an option. The game couldn't turn into a glorified contest of 1-on-1. Ball movement was a must. Toronto is...
NBC Sports
Sensing confusion, Kerr has one-on-one chat with Wiseman
SAN FRANCISCO – After languishing on the bench in back-to-back games, James Wiseman’s immediate future with the Warriors is as gray as the skies over the Bay Area on Sunday. The same might be said of his mind. Realizing this, coach Steve Kerr pulled Wiseman aside for a...
NBC Sports
Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
Super Bowl Bound: Every fan needs these Philadelphia Eagles shirts from BreakingT
The Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl, this time clashing with the Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. So you’re going to want these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. Not only is Philadelphia back in the Super Bowl, but the Eagles are favored over their former coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0