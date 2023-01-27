On New Year’s Day, an all-too-familiar scene unfolded at the Brooklyn Bridge. Thousands of people on the path were stuck in a standstill. This type of overcrowding happens periodically, often on unseasonably warm days, but there was one noticeable difference this year: a bigger contingent of street vendors. And that seemed to get the attention of Mayor Eric Adams. Last week, NYPD officers, apparently on direct orders from Adams, abruptly swept vendors off the bridge — even if they had permits — and told them they could no longer do business there. A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said the sweep took place because of “concerns about safety and security on a heavily trafficked walkway.” M.D. Rahman, a hot-dog vendor, told Streetsblog that he had never encountered problems like this in the 20 years he has been stationed at the bridge and that he was nervous about losing his livelihood. “I want to take care of my family, I want to take care of my little son, little kids,” he said. “I am not doing crime over here.”

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO