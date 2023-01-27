ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday.

Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block of Southwest Westport Dr. told the TPD that one of its vans had been stolen. This van was later spotted near Southwest 37th St. and Fairlawn Rd. along with two other vehicles reported stolen.

Two suspects, Cody B. Sanchez, 27, and Taylor Reed, 28, both of Topeka, were believed to have been involved with the stolen vehicle reports. The TPD arrested them on the charge of auto theft, according to Lt. Ekis.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can report it to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.

