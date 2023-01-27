ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kprl.com

Atascadero Open House 02.01.2023

The future of downtown Atascadero, the subject of discussion yesterday afternoon in the rotunda. Phil Dunsmore is community development director. He says there will be another Open House from 6-8 tonight at the rotunda. Tomorrow morning, there will be a virtual discussion. Those discussions continue for several weeks. Again, go...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Storm Damage in SLO County 02.01.2023

Storm damage in San Luis Obispo county has reached 443 million dollars. That includes widespread flooding, mudslides, fallen trees, road closures, and power outages. Three fatalities including one in the north county which remains unresolved. The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Scary Teacher 02.01.2023

In the month of January, the Atascadero police department was notified by the Atascadero unified school district office that a former employee made threats to current district employees. The threats were serious in nature and as a result, the police department conducted an investigation. The investigation confirmed that the employee...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Drunk Driver Sentenced 02.01.2023

Five years ago, a 17-year-old woman struck and killed a Cal Poly student while she was driving on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo. Gianna Brencola was convicted of manslaughter and served 18 months in jail. Then on Halloween in 2021, now 23-year-old Gianna Brencola, smashed into four parked cars...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Child Molestation Case in Paso 02.01.2023

Yesterday, the Paso Robles police department learned of an ongoing molestation of a child. The crimes occurred over the past four years. Officers located the suspect in the 500 block of Oak street. He’s identified as 42-year-old Pablo Murillo Gonzalez of Paso Robles. When police showed up, the suspect...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy