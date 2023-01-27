Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...

1 DAY AGO