Southern Minnesota News
2 juveniles arrested after robbery reports
Two juveniles were arrested over the weekend after Mankato police received three separate robbery reports. The first report came at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday from the Mankato Walmart. Less than two hours later, at 1:07 p.m., police received a second report of a robbery, this time at the River Hills...
Southern Minnesota News
Madelia Health to open St. James clinic
Madelia Health will open a new family medicine clinic in St. James. The clinic will be located downtown in the former St. James Federal Savings and Loan Association building. Construction will begin this winter. “For years, many of our current patients from St. James have been requesting that we start...
Southern Minnesota News
MSU offering free dental care for kids on Thursday
Minnesota State University Mankato will offer free dental care for kids this Thursday. Patients can schedule February 2 appointments for cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants, and fluoride. Children must be under the age of 18 and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Exams will be from 8 a.m. to...
Southern Minnesota News
Apply for Mankato’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program
Applications are currently being accepted for Mankato’s new Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program. The pilot project is designed to provide small monetary grants to residents, neighborhood associations, and community organizations to support community-building events, such as neighborhood block parties, movie nights, and social gatherings. Grant recipients could receive up to...
Southern Minnesota News
Candlelit hike at Ft Ridgely State Park this weekend
A candlelight hike is set for Fort Ridgely State Park this weekend. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host the hike at the park near Fairfax on Saturday, February 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can snowshoe or hike as the stars twinkle overhead and flickering candles...
Southern Minnesota News
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic & Del Amitri coming to Mankato this summer
The Barenaked Ladies are coming to Mankato this summer. The band will perform on Saturday, June 10 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater with Semisonic and Del Amitri. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. Local radio station River 105 will give away...
