NME
Why is ‘Warrior Nun’ the most-talked about TV show on the internet?
When you drive by Netflix’s swanky headquarters on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, you are met by a large, impossible-to-ignore billboard. But since last week, instead of an ad pushing their latest hit, a neon-splattered notice demands in huge white letters that the streamer “#SaveWarriorNun”. Reader, the billboard has been hijacked.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
NME
What song is in ‘The Last Of Us’ episode three?
HBO’s The Last Of Us adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly infection.
NME
Seven cool things you didn’t know about ‘The Last Of Us’ episode three
The Last Of Us ascends to new heights in its landmark third episode, where the romance between paranoid survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) and lost, charming survivor Frank (Murray Bartlett) takes centrestage. Directed by Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin, Daredevil) and written by show co-creator Craig Mazin, Long Long Time is...
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'
“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
NME
Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45
Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also played Tess in Sony’s The Last of Us video game.
Popculture
How 'That '90s Show' Handled Hyde's Absence Amid Danny Masterson's Scandal
It's been known for a while that Danny Masterson would not be involved in That '90s Show, Netflix's new sequel series to That '70s Show. However, the question remained: How would the show address the absence of his character, Steve Hyde? Hyde was a vital part of the main show, serving as one of the main people in the teen friend group and a foster son to Red and Kitty Forman (played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively). Now that the 10-episode first season of That '90s Show is out, we have an answer.
tvinsider.com
Pamela Anderson: Tim Allen ‘Had No Bad Intentions’ in Alleged Flashing Incident
After claiming in her new memoir that Tim Allen flashed her in 1991 on the set of Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson is speaking out about the alleged incident. “Tim is a comedian; it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” the 55-year-old said in a texted statement to Variety. “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”
Dean Daughtry Dies: Cofounder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Cowriter Of Hit ‘So Into You’ Was 76
Dean Daughtry, the keyboardist and co-writer behind Atlanta Rhythm Section’s two biggest hits, died Thursday of natural causes in Huntsville, AL. He was 76. Atlanta Rhythm Section was omnipresent on the radio in the 1970s, thanks to its Top 10 soft-rock hits “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover.” Daughtry co-wrote both. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sundance Review: Cynthia Erivo & Alia Shawkat In Anthony Chen's 'Drift' Related Story Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In 'It Ends With Us'; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios' Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel “While ARS is...
NME
‘The Boys’ star Jess Salgueiro to join cast of ‘Frasier’ reboot
Canadian actress Jess Salgueiro – best known for her portrayal of Robin in The Boys – will star in the upcoming Paramount+ reboot of Frasier. The casting was reported last week by Deadline, who also revealed that actor Anders Keith had joined the new series in his television debut. Salgueiro is set to play the new role of Eve – the roommate of Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who himself is the adult son of the titular Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammar) and Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth). Keith, meanwhile, will play David, the son of Frasier and Daphne Moon (Jane Levees).
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
NME
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
NME
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
NME
THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’
K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month. On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.
NME
Nick Cave responds to fan who misses his anger: “Things changed after my first son died”
Nick Cave has responded to a fan who wrote to his Red Hand Files newsletter, criticising him for losing his anger. The star regularly responds to questions and messages from fans on the site, sharing advice, stories behind his music and more. In the latest post on Red Hand Files,...
NME
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator wants skinheads for new BBC drama ‘This Town’
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has put out a casting call for skinheads to star in his new BBC drama This Town. Announced late last year, This Town “tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths”.
NME
‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way. On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.
