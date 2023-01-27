Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Zack MacEwen might want to reconsider fighting the Wild enforcer.
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Issues That Need Addressing at Trade Deadline
With March 3 still more than a month away, the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline can’t come soon enough for many hockey fans. But why wait? In the case of the Vegas Golden Knights and, very likely, some of their potential trade partners, there’s an underlying urgency that might make it prudent to explore deals well in advance of that date.
markerzone.com
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LEGEND BOBBY HULL PASSES AWAY AT AGE 84
Some very sad news to report on in the hockey world on Monday morning as according to John Dietz of Daily Herald, Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Details surrounding Hull's passing are unknown at this time. Hull...
markerzone.com
RANGERS ROOKIE TAKES ON GOLDEN KNIGHTS HEAVYWEIGHT IN SECOND NHL GAME
That is one way to make an imprint on your NHL team. New York Rangers rookie forward Will Cuylle dropped the gloves with Vegas Golden Knights heavyweight Keegan Kolesar in just his second NHL game:. Cuylle, selected 60th overall in 2020, has never been afraid to get involved with the...
The Hockey Writers
Devils GM Fitzgerald Could Have 3 Panthers as Trade Targets
New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was at FLA Live Arena over the weekend when the Florida Panthers hosted the Boston Bruins. With the trade deadline weeks away, speculation season is in full swing, and fans are paying extra close attention to which scouts and front-office personnel are in attendance at games throughout the league.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More
The St. Louis Blues have hit their lowest point of the 2022-23 season. They aren’t winning games and can’t get away from injury issues. When one player comes back, another one hits the shelf. The vision for the rest of this season is becoming clearer – get a good draft pick.
Elliott: Gary Bettman doesn't care if fans hate him. Why his NHL reign has lasted 30 years
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman might be despised by fans, but his smart and calculating tactics have reaped financial success for the league's teams.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers and Senators Could Make Massive & Creative Deadline Deal
Two teams heading in opposite directions, the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators have the pieces to pull off a pretty big deal ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. This is not to say that the two teams are talking or that any kind of trade is imminent. This is more to suggest that if the Oilers wanted to get creative, the Senators might be an interesting target.
The Hockey Writers
Jacob Markstrom Has Done More Harm Than Good for Flames
Jacob Markstrom may have been what the Calgary Flames needed for one season, but he hasn’t been reliable for most of his time spent with the organization. This is his third season as a member of the Flames after signing a six-year, $6 million average annual value (AAV) deal in 2020 and the majority of it has been underwhelming play the goaltender would like to forget.
Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews address trade rumors beginning to swirl
The 2023 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching. With it comes a flurry of rumors and speculation that won’t end until the March 3 deadline officially passes. This year, Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are caught up in these rumors. Kane and Toews are playing the...
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 17
Well here we are, the NHL All-Star Break. For the next week, most of the league will be taking some time off to rest and celebrate their best players in Florida. During this time, only a handful of games will be played outside of the All-Star variety, but this doesn’t mean that we won’t have a Power Rankings at our normal time. However, for that week we will have a little bit of fun and try something different.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Prospect Jiricek Continues to Exceed Expectations
David Jiricek has gone through a whirlwind of a season so far in 2022-23. It started with hearing his name called sixth overall at the NHL Draft in Montreal. From there, Jiricek has done nothing but exceed every expectation thrown his way. He competed in the Traverse City prospect’s tournament. He was one of the last cuts at Blue Jackets’ training camp before being sent to the AHL. He got called up to play in two NHL games.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Sweeney Facing Biggest Trade Deadline as GM
During his tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney has mostly been a buyer instead of a seller at the annual NHL trade deadlines. His teams have been to the postseason for seven straight seasons and barring an all-time epic collapse, they are well on their way to an eighth consecutive season playing for the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 5-4 Win vs. Sharks
The Carolina Hurricanes found themselves in a less-than-ideal situation with less than two minutes remaining in their contest against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27. Sharks defenceman Mario Ferraro found the back of the net with 1:52 left in the third period to take a commanding 4-2 lead. However, the Hurricanes showcased their composure and brought the fans at PNC Arena to their feet as forwards Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas each scored in the final 100 seconds to knot the score up at four and force their league-leading 17th overtime.
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NEED TO PART WAYS WITH ONE OF THEIR YOUNG STARS IN PATRICK KANE TRADE
The New York Rangers are one of the teams in the hunt for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. There remains more than one obstacle in a Kane deal, however, most prominently the salary cap. The Blackhawks forward carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the Rangers only have $1.5...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
Comments / 0