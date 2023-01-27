The early days of the relationship between Katie Muzzio and Diego Traviezo played like a rom-com montage. The couple — Katie, a New Jersey native in Pittsburgh for school, and Diego, a Miami transplant in town for work — met in 2017 through mutual friends and found themselves at the same game nights and holiday gatherings. Soon, those chance encounters evolved into dinner dates. Diego taught Katie how to drive a stick shift, his knack for teaching revealing his exceptional patience. She was studying to become a pharmacist, and Diego appreciated her intelligence and genuine care for others. “I really liked the energy Katie had,” Diego says. “Whenever you talk to her, you always feel really important and like she cares a lot about what you’re saying.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO