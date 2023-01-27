Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Wichita Eagle
2025 In-State Quarterback K.J. Lacey Receives Offer from Alabama
The University of Alabama extended an offer to 2025 in-state quarterback K.J. Lacey on Sunday. The sophmore received the offer after after his second visit to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The dual threat quarterback from Saraland High School in Alabama threw for 40 touchdowns last season, with 24 going to Crimson...
Wichita Eagle
Five Reasons Why Frank Reich Will Deliver a Super Bowl to Carolina
Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich the sixth head coach in franchise history. Although I believe Steve Wilks deserved the job, Reich is a solid hire. Can he be the guy to leads the organization to its first Super Bowl ring?. Here are five reasons why it can...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Sets 2023 Salary Cap; Packers Outlook Doesn’t Improve
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL officially has set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million, the league announced on Monday. For the Green Bay Packers, who face another offseason of salary-cap gymnastics to keep a top-heavy roster inact, the positive is that’s a $16.6 million increase over last season. The bad news is the increase is right on par with projections. For instance, OverTheCap.com had been basing its team-by-team cap numbers on a $225.0 million cap, so it’s not as if the Packers just received the equivalent of inheriting a giant fortune from some long-forgotten relative.
Wichita Eagle
Five Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch for Giants
Last week, we looked at which NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants could be interested in at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Today, we look at which prospects are participating in the Senior Bowl this week in which the Giants could be interested. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o. The SEC has...
Wichita Eagle
A podcast about the Chiefs’ dramatic victory that sends them to Super Bowl LVII
For the third time in four years, the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. And we couldn’t wait to discuss it. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell broke down the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Along the way, we focus on heroes that were expected, like Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, and some that weren’t, like rookie Skyy Moore.
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Have Secret Weapon Who Built the Eagles Super Bowl Team
PITTSBURGH -- It's not totally known where Andy Weidl sits in the pecking order with the Pittsburgh Steelers front office. He's obviously high up, but how far below Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan does he fall?. If the Steelers were smart, which they are, they'll look at...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Path to Next Head Coach Getting Clearer?
There are currently four head coaching vacancies remaining in the NFL after Frank Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers. Two of these teams are the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, the former of which informed their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris that they will be going in a different direction for their next head coach, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Showed the 49ers the Meaning of Being Physical
PHILADELPHIA – After all the angst over Jalen Hurts’ injured right shoulder and the 0-2 record the Eagles had when their MVP candidate quarterback was forced to sit and heal, it turns out they didn’t really need him that much. Once again, the Eagles elected to run...
Wichita Eagle
Latest NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs ‘Fielding Offers’ For Wings; Could Be Sellers at Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to several players in rumors over the last month, including Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, D'Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic and many others. The latest trade intel involving the Mavs comes from the Action Network's Matt...
Wichita Eagle
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
Wichita Eagle
Luguentz Dort Showing Flashes of Potential Future Role
During the season, Lu Dort has seen both ups and downs. With the Oklahoma City Thunder picking up steam with the new year rolling in, Dort has seen flashes at what his next few seasons could look like in terms of his role. His shot volume from this season and...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back
The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
