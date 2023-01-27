ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Wichita Eagle

LeBron James Disappointed With Officiating In Lakers’ Loss to Celtics

LeBron James expressed his disappointment with the officiating in Sunday's loss to the Boston Celtics with reporters in the postgame and later on social media. “I don’t understand,” said James, who led the Miami Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013. “I don’t understand what we are doing and I watch basketball every single day. I watch these games every single day and I don’t see it happening to anyone else. It’s just weird.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season

New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Jazz Have ‘Strong Interest’ in Trade For Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith

The Dallas Mavericks are among the various NBA teams that could have some trade activity before the Feb. 9 deadline. While many consider them needing to take a big swing to pair a star with Luka Doncic, they currently need more assets to make such a move. Names like Zach LaVine have been floated, but again, that could be challenging to pull off with their limitation of being able to offer two first-round picks.
DALLAS, TX
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Wichita Eagle

Luguentz Dort Showing Flashes of Potential Future Role

During the season, Lu Dort has seen both ups and downs. With the Oklahoma City Thunder picking up steam with the new year rolling in, Dort has seen flashes at what his next few seasons could look like in terms of his role. His shot volume from this season and...
Wichita Eagle

Andrew Wiggins Injury Update Revealed

Andrew Wiggins has missed the past two games for the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he's going to return soon. Wiggins had a full practice with the Warriors where he "looked great" and is going to be probable for the Warriors' next game on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers are the hottest team in the western conference with five straight wins, but it may come to an end against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. The Clippers will be incredibly shorthanded on the second night of a road back-to-back in Cleveland. The Clippers will be missing the following...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade

With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

