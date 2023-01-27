Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Disappointed With Officiating In Lakers’ Loss to Celtics
LeBron James expressed his disappointment with the officiating in Sunday's loss to the Boston Celtics with reporters in the postgame and later on social media. “I don’t understand,” said James, who led the Miami Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013. “I don’t understand what we are doing and I watch basketball every single day. I watch these games every single day and I don’t see it happening to anyone else. It’s just weird.”
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
Wichita Eagle
Latest NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs ‘Fielding Offers’ For Wings; Could Be Sellers at Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to several players in rumors over the last month, including Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, D'Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic and many others. The latest trade intel involving the Mavs comes from the Action Network's Matt...
Wichita Eagle
Jazz Have ‘Strong Interest’ in Trade For Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith
The Dallas Mavericks are among the various NBA teams that could have some trade activity before the Feb. 9 deadline. While many consider them needing to take a big swing to pair a star with Luka Doncic, they currently need more assets to make such a move. Names like Zach LaVine have been floated, but again, that could be challenging to pull off with their limitation of being able to offer two first-round picks.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Wichita Eagle
Luguentz Dort Showing Flashes of Potential Future Role
During the season, Lu Dort has seen both ups and downs. With the Oklahoma City Thunder picking up steam with the new year rolling in, Dort has seen flashes at what his next few seasons could look like in terms of his role. His shot volume from this season and...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Lakers: The Call That Never Came Helps Boston Rally to Sweep LA
View the original article to see embedded media. When LeBron James barreled his way downhill with the game tied at 105 and the final seconds ticking off the clock, undoubtedly, there was contact. But the officials swallowed their whistle, prompting an irate James to smash the hardwood with both hands,...
Wichita Eagle
Andrew Wiggins Injury Update Revealed
Andrew Wiggins has missed the past two games for the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he's going to return soon. Wiggins had a full practice with the Warriors where he "looked great" and is going to be probable for the Warriors' next game on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wichita Eagle
LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers are the hottest team in the western conference with five straight wins, but it may come to an end against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. The Clippers will be incredibly shorthanded on the second night of a road back-to-back in Cleveland. The Clippers will be missing the following...
Wichita Eagle
Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade
With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Darvin Ham Offers Rare Criticism Over Inconsistent Officiating In Celtics Game
It was a brutal and frustrating Saturday night for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers dropped a close game against their arch-rivals Boston Celtics, in overtime, 125-121. It was not a walk in the park for the purple and gold, as everyone can't seem to stop talking about the botched no-call by the lead referee, Eric Lewis.
