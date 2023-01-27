In addition to a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns wants to go home with the “BMF” title. Burns (21-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) are set to clash in a key welterweight co-main event on April 8. It will be Burns’ second fight of the year after defeating Neil Magny at UFC 283 this month, while Masvidal will return from a 13-month layoff in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid.

4 HOURS AGO