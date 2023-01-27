Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Gilbert Burns calls for Jorge Masvidal to put ‘BMF’ title on line at UFC 287
In addition to a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns wants to go home with the “BMF” title. Burns (21-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) are set to clash in a key welterweight co-main event on April 8. It will be Burns’ second fight of the year after defeating Neil Magny at UFC 283 this month, while Masvidal will return from a 13-month layoff in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid.
Wichita Eagle
Bellator 290: Make your predictions for Bader vs. Fedor 2, Eblen vs. Tokov title fights
We want your predictions for Saturday’s Bellator 290 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Wichita Eagle
Julio Arce out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285, needs surgery for injured knee
Cody Garbrandt has lost yet another opponent ahead of his attempted comeback at UFC 285. Julio Arce (18-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) has been forced out of his March 4 bantamweight bout against Garbrandt (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas due to a knee injury. It is unknown if Garbrandt will remain on the card.
Wichita Eagle
Video: Israel Adesanya releases ‘Saw’ promo for UFC 287 rematch vs. Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya is already hyping up what will surely be one of the biggest UFC fights of 2023. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will challenge rival Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 287, which takes place April 8 in a yet-to-be-announced location.
