The No. 2-ranked Alabama got torched in Norman in an upset loss to Oklahoma and now we have to check out the projected college basketball rankings. On the heels of some chaotic results last week, there was an argument that Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide could’ve come in as the new No. 1 team in the latest college basketball rankings. They ended up just behind Purdue as the No. 2-ranked squad in the country. But that will change in the latest Top 25 after Saturday’s trip to Norman to face Oklahoma.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO