Laurel Bozman
5d ago
back off, Priscilla. you've rangled enough money off gullible people. Lisa Marie's kids need to be respected. Benjamin has passed but Riley is capable of handling the trust.
laura shipley
5d ago
Priscilla is a leach. Been living off of Elvis's name since she left. Then living off of his name to make her fame. Lisa Marie's children deserve what is left. That is where Elvis would have wanted it to go. He was a family man. Priscilla hasn't been family for decades.
mgtl
5d ago
It figures…..the EX IS A MONEY GRUBBER !!!! …..she can’t deal with the FACT, that she’s NOT in charge…..How dare she !!!!…..her daughter’s body is hardly cold yet and already she’s butting her nose into her daughter’s legacy !!!…. What a pathetic witch !!
