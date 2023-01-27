On January 26, 2023 at 01:33 AM Offcers were dispatched to 205 Rhoades Avenue, in reference to a vehicle alarm, which had been activated twice within a fifteen minute period. The rear cargo light of a 2003 gray Ford F150 in the driveway of 205 Rhoades Avenue was on and the right-rear passenger door was ajar. The owner, Brett Kane, indicated a Sentry safe containing cash, silver certificates, Oxycodone tablets and other items as well as a backpack with content were stolen from the rear seat area of the Ford F150. Brett Kane indicated the last known time he knew the items were in his vehicle was on January 25, 2023 at 10 PM and at that time, the vehicle was locked. There were no signs of forced entry. Brett Kane stated there are times, the rear doors on the involved vehicle will not lock when utilizing the vehicle’s key fob. One set of old, iced over footprints located in the snow on the driver’s side of the involved vehicle could be seen. The officers did not observe any type of footprints on the roadway leading to/from the involved vehicle/driveway.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO