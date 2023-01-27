Read full article on original website
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
wyso.org
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
Daily Advocate
Greenville Whirlpool makes record-breaking donation
GREENVILLE — Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville operations recently donated a record breaking amount of $423,654.34 to the Darke County United Way. The dollars that were donated included a dollar for dollar match from The Whirlpool Foundation. Greenville Operations collected donations that totaled $205,677.17 and the Foundation matched this at 100 percent. The Greenville facility also raised an additional $12,300.00 from a Walking Challenge that employees participated in : this challenge was hosted by Whirlpool Corporation earlier in 2022.
Apartment complex renovated by Dayton nonprofit now available for rent
Community Gain was formed in 2021 with a goal to rehabilitate blighted and nuisance residential properties. They utilize a provision in the Ohio Revised Code not many people know about.
‘They should be worrying about school; Fairborn mom says transgender child being discriminated
A mother claims her child, a freshman in high school, is being discriminated against because the child is transgender.
Free tax preparation, filing available at ‘Super Refund Saturday’ in Dayton this weekend
This weekend IRS-trained volunteers will be helping eligible taxpayers get free tax preparation and filing at Super Refund Saturday.
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.
It’s A Saturday in late January around noon, with snow on the ground from prior days of snow, in the mid-’40s. Yellow Springs, Ohio is a unique experience every time you visit, it is known for many things and many nicknames in the region, growing up about 25 minutes from it most of my life, I have visited many times. it is known perhaps for Glen Helen's nature preserve, but also its incredibly diverse culture, this is a place where everyone is accepted and greeted with open arms. Many people here are those who in many communities could be viewed as different or unequal. This is not the case as everyone is equal, both morally and under the law. Nevertheless, we know this is not always the case, Yellow Springs has a high population of LGBTQ, alternative religions, peace supporters, and war protestors, and unlike many cities in the area a very active and busy downtown area.
dayton247now.com
Xenia Police officer retiring after 25 years in law enforcement
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 25-year veteran of the Xenia Police Department retires officially Tuesday. Officer Ellyn Thornburg was sworn in on Jan. 8, 1998. Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes said her experience, and presence will be missed around the division. “Officer Thornburg has served as a committed, dependable officer...
‘An effective tool for law enforcement’ soon to be implemented in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — An automated license plate reader system will soon be actively used to assist a police department in Miami County starting in February. Tipp City will be implementing the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader System (ALPR) to assist the police department in identifying vehicles to solve crimes.
1017thepoint.com
LOCAL EMPLOYER ANNOUNCES MAJOR LAYOFFS
(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.
moderncampground.com
Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand
As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
Sidney Daily News
Something for everyone at 2023 Dayton Air show
DAYTON – Air show officials have announced an update for parking plans, several additions to the performer line up for spectators to enjoy, and a family ticket package now on sale for the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger on July 22-23 at the Dayton International Airport.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 26, 2023 at 01:33 AM Offcers were dispatched to 205 Rhoades Avenue, in reference to a vehicle alarm, which had been activated twice within a fifteen minute period. The rear cargo light of a 2003 gray Ford F150 in the driveway of 205 Rhoades Avenue was on and the right-rear passenger door was ajar. The owner, Brett Kane, indicated a Sentry safe containing cash, silver certificates, Oxycodone tablets and other items as well as a backpack with content were stolen from the rear seat area of the Ford F150. Brett Kane indicated the last known time he knew the items were in his vehicle was on January 25, 2023 at 10 PM and at that time, the vehicle was locked. There were no signs of forced entry. Brett Kane stated there are times, the rear doors on the involved vehicle will not lock when utilizing the vehicle’s key fob. One set of old, iced over footprints located in the snow on the driver’s side of the involved vehicle could be seen. The officers did not observe any type of footprints on the roadway leading to/from the involved vehicle/driveway.
ocj.com
Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops
By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. Presidents
Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.
Van Wert, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OH
OHIO - Whether you're looking for a cup of the hottest brew in the country or a scrumptious treat, there are several great coffee shops in Dayton. While you can find a chain near you, there's something different about these small coffee shops.
