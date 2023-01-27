Catherine O’Donnell, a professor of history in the School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies, has been appointed as the new associate director of Arizona State University's Institute for Humanities Research. With 21 years of teaching experience at ASU, O’Donnell will be working collaboratively alongside Ron Broglio, director of the Institute for Humanities Research, to develop and execute strategies, programs and projects aligned with the institute's vision and goals.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO