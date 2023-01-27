Read full article on original website
asu.edu
Thunderbird professor dreams big, reaps the rewards
Get to know Valerie Sy as part of our New Faces on Campus series. Editor's note: New Faces on Campus is a new monthly feature by ASU News showcasing faculty members who have been hired in the 2022–23 academic year. Valerie Sy isn't afraid to make big and bold...
asu.edu
College of Global Futures names 2022 Hall of Fame recipients
From awaiting acceptance letters to becoming recognized pillars of their communities, Arizona State University College of Global Futures alumni Colin Tetreault, Jordan Hibbs, Sarra Tekola and Kaitlin Chuzi were recently selected for the college's Alumni Hall of Fame. The Distinguished Achievement Award, which was given to Tetreault and Hibbs, recognizes...
asu.edu
Teach for America CEO to visit ASU
On the heels of Arizona State University's naming as a top two producer of Teach For America corps members, the organization's CEO, Elisa Villanueva Beard, will visit the university Tuesday, Jan. 31, to meet with the Sun Devil community and reflect on the work that makes that ranking possible. Teach...
asu.edu
School of Criminology and Criminal Justice names 1st Distinguished Visiting Professor
Valerie Jenness, president-elect of the American Society of Criminology, says she plans to learn much from her time at ASU. A national leader in criminology is in residence at Arizona State University during the spring semester as the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice’s first ever Distinguished Visiting Professor.
asu.edu
Catherine O'Donnell named new associate director of the Institute of Humanities Research
Catherine O’Donnell, a professor of history in the School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies, has been appointed as the new associate director of Arizona State University's Institute for Humanities Research. With 21 years of teaching experience at ASU, O’Donnell will be working collaboratively alongside Ron Broglio, director of the Institute for Humanities Research, to develop and execute strategies, programs and projects aligned with the institute's vision and goals.
asu.edu
Health, wealth and happiness focus of event presented by ASU on Feb. 8
Health, wealth and happiness — perhaps three of the most sought-after yet elusive attributes of a satisfying life. An upcoming program presented by the T.W. Lewis Center for Personal Development at Arizona State University will focus on these attributes and propose ways to achieve them. "Health, Wealth & Happiness,"...
asu.edu
Comprehensive statewide study tracks rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants
Study reveals omicron benchmark for COVID-19 variants. Having carved a path of destruction around the globe, the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 continues to recur in ever-changing disguises. Understanding the dynamics of viral transmission is crucial for ongoing and future public health preparedness. In a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive statewide survey, Efrem Lim and...
