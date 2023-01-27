Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Three Detained After Brief Standoff Sunday Night
(KNSI) — Authorities in Princeton reportedly detained three people after a brief standoff Sunday night. Police were called to the home for a possible burglary in progress at about 9:15. They say they arrived to a man shouting he had a rifle and threatened to shoot the officers. Sheriff’s deputies from Isanti, Mille Lacs and Sherburne Counties all responded, as well as a SWAT team and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, per police radio dispatches.
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
knsiradio.com
Jury Selection Monday for Trial of Mother Accused of Fatally Shooting Son, Stashing his Body in the Trunk
(KNSI) — The woman accused of fatally shooting her six-year-old son and driving around with his body in the trunk of a car goes on trial starting Monday. Jury selection begins at 9:30 in the trial of Julissa Thaler. According to the criminal complaint, on May 20th, 2022, police in Orono stopped Thaler because one of her car’s windows was smashed out, and she was driving on a bare tire rim. Thaler appeared disheveled and covered in blood and fluid, which appeared to be a blood-like substance, and police say they saw suspected human remains splattered all over the inside of the car, including around a bullet hole in the back seat. Thaler told police it was deer meat and menstrual blood. Police let her go.
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
thenewsleaders.com
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
willmarradio.com
Brownton man arrested after Thursday crime spree
(Hutchinson MN-) A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop for during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located...
willmarradio.com
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
2,300 fentanyl pills seized during Waite Park drug bust
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Investigators in Waite Park arrested three people during a fentanyl bust on Thursday.Law enforcement in central Minnesota learned from the U.S. Postal Inspector that a large shipment of fentanyl pills was being sent to an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park. The package allegedly contained 2,300 pills.Investigators served a search warrant on the home and found the fentanyl pills. There were a number of adults and children in the residence, officials say.A 29-year-old man with six active warrants for his arrest was taken into custody for aggravated first-degree possession of a controlled substance.Two others in the home were taken into custody because they had active warrants, including a boy and a 28-year-old man believed to be connected to an Illinois armed robbery.St. Cloud had 19 overdose deaths in 2022.
knsiradio.com
Man Accused of Selling Fentanyl Pills In St. Cloud Area
(KNSI) – A man accused of selling Fentanyl in central Minnesota is being held on $1,000,000 bail. Police say a confidential informant contacted 30-year-old Dimitri Lamar Accardo-Rainey to buy Fentanyl. Accardo-Rainey allegedly had a person meet the informant to sell him 101 pills. Investigators say the informant set up four more buys in November, December and January, where another 507 pills were purchased. In all, the drugs were valued at $6,000.
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
Hutchinson Police: Driver arrested after leading officers in pursuit, striking squad car
HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night following a police pursuit that ended when he allegedly backed into a squad car and his truck caught fire.Hutchinson police say they responded to a driving complaint shortly before 9 p.m. near Highway 15 South. A driver in a Ford F-350 had nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, the complaint said.Police found the driver near the 1300 block of Highway 15 South and initiated a traffic stop, but he evaded the police. During the pursuit, he struck an occupied parked car, police say.Eventually the driver veered into a snowbank, and while trying to get out, struck a squad car twice. His car caught fire, and officers approached the car, ordering him to get out. The man refused, and police say they forcibly removed him.The driver, who is from Brownton, was taken to Hutchinson Health to be evaluated for injures. He was then taken to the McLeod County Jail.
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
fox9.com
Teenager shot in neck near community center in St. Paul: Police
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police say a 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Friday evening. The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street near the community center. Officers were dispatched...
4 vehicles hit Trooper vehicle, police remind drivers to 'slow down'
Nevada State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious around first responders as a trooper vehicle was hit by 4 vehicles that were speeding in winter conditions.
3 arrested after fentanyl bust in central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three men are in custody in connection with a fentanyl bust in central Minnesota near St. Cloud Thursday. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) sent out a new release on the bust, which was conducted as part of several ongoing investigations into fentanyl dealing in the St. Cloud area. Working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, agents intercepted a package containing about 2,300 fentanyl pills being shipped to an address on the 800 block of 7th St. S in Waite Park.
kvsc.org
UPDATE: January 17th Shooting Victim Identified in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department has now identified shooting victim who was shot on St. Cloud’s Southeast side on Tuesday, January 17th. The victim is identified as 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman of St. Cloud. Assistant Chief Brett Mushatt says the case is still active and investigators continue to examine the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the homicide.
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
