Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community.  A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately.  “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
Meet the mother-son duo behind Sparks Healthcare Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A local clinic is providing incredible urgent care right in the heart of Huntsville, and TVL is introducing you to the mother-son duo behind it all. Mary and Kaleb Sparks both work in healthcare and saw that people were struggling to find an urgent...
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama

Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
Shots fired into Huntsville home

The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle. Updated: moments ago. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving...
Talk of Alabama: Grief Share: Help for All | 1.31.2023

GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery program for anyone who has suffered the loss of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling, or child. GriefShare provides participants with a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside them. Trained facilitators, who have experienced grief themselves, will guide participants through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources (group discussion, video, workbook, etc.) to move forward and adjust to what we call the “new normal”. All this in a safe, secure, and confidential setting.
Pellet gun found on CHS campus

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a pellet gun was found in a Cullman High School trash can during the weekend’s cleaning, school administrators are investigating what is thought to be an isolated incident.   “The administrators at Cullman High School are reviewing camera footage from Friday in the area where the pellet gun was located,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared with The Tribune. “I want to thank the cleaning crew for reporting this as well as the administration’s transparency and swiftness with the matter. Possession of a weapon on school grounds is against the law and will lead to a recommendation to the board of education for expulsion from school (Code of Alabama Section 16-1-24.10). We encourage parents to share any information they may have about this situation with the school administration.”  Any guardian, parent or student with any information is encouraged to contact school administration. 
