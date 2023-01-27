Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
WAFF
Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
New sports park coming to south Huntsville
The new complex will be called Hays Farm Sports Park.
WAFF
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
What Huntsville wants: Macy’s, In-N-Out burgers, IKEA on residents’ wish lists
If some Huntsville residents have their way, you’ll be able to go through a drive-thru at In-N-Out Burgers before going shopping at Macy’s or IKEA. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has heard some of the requests before but admits In-N-Out is a new one. “I’ve heard people say some...
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community. A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately. “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
ABC 33/40 News
The year of results: BJCC representatives talk investments into Birmingham entertainment
It's the year to see results of large investments made in the Uptown entertainment district of Birmingham. Back in 2020 more than $330 million was poured into renovations of the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center (BJCC) and its entertainment facilities. $175 million dollars for a new open air stadium and renovation to legacy arena.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
WAFF
Meet the mother-son duo behind Sparks Healthcare Clinic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A local clinic is providing incredible urgent care right in the heart of Huntsville, and TVL is introducing you to the mother-son duo behind it all. Mary and Kaleb Sparks both work in healthcare and saw that people were struggling to find an urgent...
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
tourcounsel.com
Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama
Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
WAFF
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
WAAY-TV
Shots fired into Huntsville home
The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
WAFF
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle. Updated: moments ago. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving...
WAFF
Many Huntsville diners raise prices to address increased egg costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breakfast restaurants and diners are facing some egg-scrutiating cost as the rising price of eggs is hitting local Huntsville restaurants hard. Egg prices shot up by nearly 60%, and some people are shelling out more than $8 for a dozen of eggs. As the saying goes,...
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama: Grief Share: Help for All | 1.31.2023
GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery program for anyone who has suffered the loss of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling, or child. GriefShare provides participants with a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside them. Trained facilitators, who have experienced grief themselves, will guide participants through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources (group discussion, video, workbook, etc.) to move forward and adjust to what we call the “new normal”. All this in a safe, secure, and confidential setting.
Pellet gun found on CHS campus
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a pellet gun was found in a Cullman High School trash can during the weekend’s cleaning, school administrators are investigating what is thought to be an isolated incident. “The administrators at Cullman High School are reviewing camera footage from Friday in the area where the pellet gun was located,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared with The Tribune. “I want to thank the cleaning crew for reporting this as well as the administration’s transparency and swiftness with the matter. Possession of a weapon on school grounds is against the law and will lead to a recommendation to the board of education for expulsion from school (Code of Alabama Section 16-1-24.10). We encourage parents to share any information they may have about this situation with the school administration.” Any guardian, parent or student with any information is encouraged to contact school administration.
