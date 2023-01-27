ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

94.9 HOM

Popular Soup and Sandwich Shop Opening on Main Drag in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

If you typically visit Old Orchard Beach during the height of the summer, you know the main drag is bustling with plenty of food options. Most of those options center around pizza, French fries, lobster rolls, and ice cream. According to Saco Bay News, there will be a new option for those seeking soups, salads, and sandwiches, as a popular shop is moving right to the center of town.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME
102.9 WBLM

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All

If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Did You Know That Rum Once Caused A Riot In Portland Maine?

Have you heard the story about how rum once caused a riot in Portland? No, we're not talking about the occasional Saturday night scuffle in the Old Port, either. According to the Maine History website and the New England Historical Society website, the Portland Rum Riot happened in early June of 1855.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida

WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Portland Reavers brings medieval buhurt combat to Maine

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A local sports team is a blast from the past -- literally!. The Portland Reavers are Maine’s only armored combat team. Internationally known as buhurt, coming from the French word “to wallop,” this sport transports medieval European fighting tactics to contemporary combat. From...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
102.9 WBLM

The Super Bowl for Food Has Picked 11 Semifinalists From Maine

The James Beard Foundation has named 11 semifinalists from Maine in a bunch of categories for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards. Every major industry has the award to crown the best in the business. We love to see what the best movie is or the best song, but we also love to see who's got the best food and drink.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival

One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
ROCKLAND, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
