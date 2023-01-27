ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshannock Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Landscaping business burglarized in Baldwin Borough

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — The owners of a landscaping and supply business in Baldwin Borough were left with a mess this week after a man smashed several windows while breaking in. “We would like an apology,” said Amber Hoff, owner of Hoff’s All Season Supply on Streets Run Road....
BALDWIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire destroys 2 mobile homes, RV in Pulaski

Fire and smoke filed the pre-dawn sky Sunday morning as firefighters from three counties battled flames at two mobile homes and a recreational vehicle. A neighbor along Hyland Lane was just one of several people who called dispatchers just after 6 a.m. Firefighter Mike Fraley posted photos on the Facebook...
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Missing Millcreek teen located

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Millcreek teen who has been missing for several days was found on Jan. 26. Meriska Hitt, 14, had last been seen in her home on Monday, Jan. 23. The Millcreek Police Department notified the public and asked for its assistance. A news release early on Jan. 27 reported that the teen was […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
therecord-online.com

Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition

For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
BUTLER, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania

From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?

Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials

Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
LATROBE, PA

