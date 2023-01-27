Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
Landscaping business burglarized in Baldwin Borough
BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — The owners of a landscaping and supply business in Baldwin Borough were left with a mess this week after a man smashed several windows while breaking in. “We would like an apology,” said Amber Hoff, owner of Hoff’s All Season Supply on Streets Run Road....
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. Everett had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
WFMJ.com
Fire destroys 2 mobile homes, RV in Pulaski
Fire and smoke filed the pre-dawn sky Sunday morning as firefighters from three counties battled flames at two mobile homes and a recreational vehicle. A neighbor along Hyland Lane was just one of several people who called dispatchers just after 6 a.m. Firefighter Mike Fraley posted photos on the Facebook...
Missing Millcreek teen located
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Millcreek teen who has been missing for several days was found on Jan. 26. Meriska Hitt, 14, had last been seen in her home on Monday, Jan. 23. The Millcreek Police Department notified the public and asked for its assistance. A news release early on Jan. 27 reported that the teen was […]
therecord-online.com
Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
erienewsnow.com
Car Crashes into Snowplow Due to Snow Covered Roads on Perry Highway
It's another slippery start in some spots, with a little overnight snow on local roads. Which led to a bunch of crashes, including this one that involved two cars and a snowplow. It happened late Thursday night on Perry Highway near Gore and Glenridge Road in Millcreek. It came on...
butlerradio.com
State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition
For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back black bear livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PhillyBite
10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania
From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
‘Flagship species’ was devastated by deforestation. Now PA experts may bring it back
The last members of the species in Pennsylvania were likely snuffed out in the 1920s, officials said.
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
Comments / 0