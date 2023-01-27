ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health explains having flu, COVID, and RSV at the same time

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8hkd_0kTdKmEz00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Doctors at Baystate Medical Center are busy dealing with cases of flu, Covid-19, and RSV, but they are putting a warning out there, people can become infected with all of these illnesses at the same time.

Western Massachusetts in low risk of COVID-19 infections except for Franklin County

People can be infected with all three, influenza (flu), coronavirus (Covid-19) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) which is called co-infection. That is when two or more infectious agents infect the same person at the same time.

“Co-infections have become a growing concern in recent months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Armando Paez , chief, Infectious Disease Division, Baystate Health . “And it is a concern for both adults and children who can develop simultaneous infections.”

Common colds tend to be milder with symptoms including a stuffy nose and sore throat. Fevers are more common with the flu and symptoms specific to COVID-19 include the loss of taste or smell. R SV symptoms include wheezing, a high-pitched whistling sound made while breathing.

COVID-19 Symptoms

• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea

Flu Symptoms

• Fever* or feeling feverish/chills
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Headaches
• Fatigue (tiredness)
• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

RSV Symptoms

• Runny nose
• Decrease in appetite
• Coughing
• Sneezing
• Fever
• Wheezing

“Hospitalization is often required for those suffering from co-infections due to their more serious cases of illness,” Dr. Paez said, noting the rate of co-infections has increased significantly during this unprecedented health crisis.

Dashboard highlights health care access woes

According to Baystate Health, children under five with co-infections had about twice the odds of having a severe illness, that are more likely to need oxygen to help them breathe. Adults with co-infections have been associated with an increased risk of needing to be put on oxygen and higher odds of death.

To help prevent severe illness, stay on top of both the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated public places, and wash your hands.

“Vaccination against flu and COVID-19, while may not completely protect adults and children from getting the infection, they will likely protect from getting very ill, particularly in the unfortunate event that you end up having both or one after the other,” he said.

Contact your doctor for treatment options if your symptoms warrant it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, students at Glenbrook Middle School will have a 2-hour delay following a school threat from last week. While this message is primarily for Glenbrook staff and students, I am copying all LPS staff and families. Having consulted further with the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD)...
LONGMEADOW, MA
WNYT

Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County

How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Woman dead following weekend stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend stabbing in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 1:50 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found an adult female victim in the parking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy