Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Police Dept. raises $19,000 for local youth organizations

By Faith Little
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) raised $19,000 during its 2nd Annual “No-Shave Fallvember” campaign. A release by the department states the funds were recently donated to two local youth organizations.

“No-Shave Fallvember” ran from September 1 to December 31 of 2022 and allowed KPD employees to make a monthly monetary donation in exchange for perks. Employees who contributed were given the choice to either grow out their beard, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a solid-colored ribbon to support a cause or awareness, the release stated.

The KPD generated a grand total of $19,000, with $6,000 coming from community partners Holston Medical Group and Kingsport Area Safety Council.

The funds were distributed between the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls, Inc. of Kingsport, with each organization receiving a check for $9,500.

“Today, more than ever, we see how organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc. of Kingsport are making a difference in the lives of young people in our community,” said Kingsport Chief of Police Dale Phipps. “By providing a safe environment and positive programs in academics, athletics, leadership, life skills and character development, they are positively impacting our next generation of citizens and directing them down the path toward success.”, he states.

WJHL

WJHL

