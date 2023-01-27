ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

No. 19 UConn desperate to end free fall vs. DePaul

Adama Sanogo and No. 19 UConn will attempt to climb back to the .500 mark in Big East play when they travel to Chicago on Tuesday night to face DePaul. A slow start plagued the Huskies (16-6, 5-6 Big East) in their last game, an 82-79 home loss to Xavier on Wednesday. The Musketeers scored the game’s first nine points and built a 39-24 halftime lead. UConn came up short despite battling back and pulling within one point several times in the second half.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy