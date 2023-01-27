Adama Sanogo and No. 19 UConn will attempt to climb back to the .500 mark in Big East play when they travel to Chicago on Tuesday night to face DePaul. A slow start plagued the Huskies (16-6, 5-6 Big East) in their last game, an 82-79 home loss to Xavier on Wednesday. The Musketeers scored the game’s first nine points and built a 39-24 halftime lead. UConn came up short despite battling back and pulling within one point several times in the second half.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO