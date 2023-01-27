The UC Davis Police Department and all of Yolo County law enforcement issued statements Friday (Jan. 27) registering disgust and distress over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police. Also Friday, campus Police Chief Joe Farrow joined Chancellor Gary S. May in a statement of condemnation, and UC President Michael V. Drake similarly expressed his outrage.

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO